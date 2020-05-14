Andre Leon Talley's new memory has gossip

Image: Getty Image: Getty

André Leon Talley Memories will be released next week, but you don't have to wait for the juicy gossip because it's already coming.

The former general editor of Fashion, Talley's book Chiffon trenches promises an approach See what it was like to work for the magazine in its golden age with Anna Wintour, who he says left him with "psychological scars". Perhaps sensing the world's collective need for good old-fashioned gossip, Talley pushed the publication date of the book. Bless him!

According to a review since The New York TimesVanessa Friedman, the book offers a look at the power dynamics embedded in circles of supermodels, designers, and editors. The book seems riddled with eccentric details, as Friedman writes:

Karl Lagerfeld was tied to a bed as a child with leather straps by his mother so that he would not eat at night! Anna cut André for being overweight and old (though she still invited him into her Chanel couture accessories)! Bianca Jagger traveled with custom-made Louis Vuitton hunting cases designed to hold grouse pistols, but enough for her dresses! John Galliano demanded zebra rugs in his VIP dressing rooms at the shows!

Friedman writes that Karl Lagerfeld also "cut off anyone who dared show weakness or need" and that Anna Wintour was not really clothed, "power was her passion." I honestly could have told you all that, but it's nice to have it confirmed, right? There may be a gossip hunger, but luckily Talley is here to help.