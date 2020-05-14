An Ode to Analyze Keating

Screenshot: A B C Screenshot: A B C

Since the New York lockdown began, my roommates and I have been slowly observing the brilliance of Shonda Rhimes. How to escape murder, just in time for the end of the show, which airs this Thursday night. For those of you who haven't seen it, now is the perfect time to soak in this delightfully intricate (and brilliant action) night soap.

Six years after its premiere, How to escape murder it's still one of the most chaotic TV shows I've ever seen. After all, who could forget the iconic season 2 scene where Annalize yells at the Keating Five, trying to provoke one of them to SHOOT her in an attempt to incriminate her client for a murder committed by another of your students? That's television, baby!

But this blog is not about the wild plot of the show; This is Annalize Keating. One of the delights of any Shonda Rhimes show is how she writes to her black leads. They are, for lack of a better phrase, genuinely complex characters who often switch from antihero to villain and reluctant heroes once again. Annalize Keating is a dark-skinned bisexual black woman, who is a brilliant (albeit ethically … questionable) lawyer who has also dealt with trauma and abuse, which the show does not hesitate to name but is far from being the most important. or interesting part of his character.

Annalize is not always pleasant and rarely cares about being so, but she is also loyal to failures and fiercely protects those around her. She is confident in her legal prowess, but much less confident when it comes to her relationships. The show delights in its moments of strength and triumph, but it also leaves room for its failures, without punishing it for them. She may be furious one moment and tender the next.

(Side note: Viola Davis really acted crazy in this role.)

It doesn't really matter if you love Annalize or hate her. I really couldn't tell you how I feel about her. Regardless of the show's numerous attempts to deal with his morality, it is clear that the core of Annalize Keating's genius is her refusal to fit into a particular box. By creating Annalize, Shonda Rhimes gave us the gift of a nuanced black female character, a true rarity.