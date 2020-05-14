An African literary festival for the coronavirus era

Matilda Coleman
NAIROBI, Kenya – For novelist Maaza Mengiste, the coronavirus blockades and home-stay measures that have gripped the world have given her back the feeling of exile she felt when she and her family fled Ethiopia in the decade. from 1970.

So it was a relief when they asked him to participate and help organize a virtual literary festival focused on the connection, specifically, between writers of African origin and readers from all over the continent and the world.

"I took the opportunity," he said in a telephone interview from Zurich. "Doing this online breaks many limits that seemed insurmountable."

Writers, he said, did not have to explain their background or the colonial histories of their home countries before talking about their work. Rather, the conversations went directly to the issues at hand.

"It was wonderful to have that experience," Mengiste said, "and I have never had that at any other festival that I have been a part of."

Wanner also wanted to transcend language barriers by engaging authors not only from Anglophone countries but also from French, Portuguese, and Arabic-speaking parts of Africa. Readings and question and answer sessions can be done in any language or in more than one language. Even the festival name, which combines English and French words, reflects that multilingual approach.

"If there had been a way I could have included Portuguese in the title as well, I would have," he said.

Angolan writer Ondjaki (the pseudonym Ndalu de Almeida) said the virtual festival allowed him to connect with writers, "in a very beautiful and accessible way," he said, whom he may have never met, except in European or American literary circles. . . As a writer in Portuguese, a language that is officially spoken in only six of the 55 countries in Africa, Ondjaki said that many Portuguese speakers do not have the opportunity to access books by other writers on the continent unless they are translated.

Afrolit also pushed him, he said, to start reading writers like Chike Frankie Edozien from Nigeria and Remy Ngamije from Namibia.

"I don't think before Covid-19 we would have imagined a literary festival in our living rooms," said Onyango, "and just being able to access any writer and ask them questions from the most serious to the most mundane." . "

Last week, Wanner announced that the third edition of Afrolit will run under the title "Future. Present. Past." The fourth, he said, will have the theme of "Long Story Short,quot; and will feature exclusively poets and story writers.

Afrolit is free and Wanner is not making money from it. She hopes to raise funds so she can pay writers, especially younger ones who may be working without the unemployment insurance or health insurance safety net, she said. But if no funds are received, he said, that doesn't mean it will stop.

"This is something we love and it is important for people to realize that there is all this African literature," he said. Africa is writing. Africa is prospering. "

