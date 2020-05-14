An African literary festival for the coronavirus era

Angolan writer Ondjaki (the pseudonym Ndalu de Almeida) said the virtual festival allowed him to connect with writers, "in a very beautiful and accessible way," he said, whom he may have never met, except in European or American literary circles. . . As a writer in Portuguese, a language that is officially spoken in only six of the 55 countries in Africa, Ondjaki said that many Portuguese speakers do not have the opportunity to access books by other writers on the continent unless they are translated.