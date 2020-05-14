An African literary festival for the coronavirus era

NAIROBI, Kenya – For novelist Maaza Mengiste, the coronavirus blockades and home-stay measures that have gripped the world have given her back the feeling of exile she felt when she and her family fled Ethiopia in the decade. from 1970.
So it was a relief when they asked him to participate and help organize a virtual literary festival focused on the connection, specifically, between writers of African origin and readers from all over the continent and the world.
"I took the opportunity," he said in a telephone interview from Zurich. "Doing this online breaks many limits that seemed insurmountable."
Afrolit Sans Frontieres, a series of one-hour readings and question-and-answer sessions conducted entirely in Facebook and Instagram started on March 23 and returned for a second edition in April. A third is slated to begin on May 25, to coincide with Africa Day, and a fourth is already underway. In the face of the pandemic, with countless book fairs, tours, and other canceled or postponed literary events, Afrolit stands out as a gathering where readers, in some sessions, hundreds have logged in, can listen to the authors and talk to them about sometimes difficult subjects or taboos.
South African writer Zukiswa Wanner, who was inspired to create the festival after seeing the home of John Legend concert on Instagram, he is determined to use this moment to focus the work of African writers. "It's like a writing masterclass and a festival in one," Wanner, the award-winning author of nine books, said in a telephone interview from Nairobi.
Writers have included Abubakar Adam Ibrahim from Nigeria, Hemley Boum from Cameroon, Bisi Adjapon from Ghana and Mohale Mashigo from South Africa. In the first edition of the festival, novelists read sex scenes from their books, explored the place of intimacy in African cultures, and discussed love in the midst of war and displacement. During the second edition, the writers reflected on what they want to be asked, both about themselves and about their work.
The Eritrean-Ethiopian novelist Sulaiman Addonia talked about having an epiphany during a night walk and running home to write down the title of his most recent novel, "Silence is my mother's language." Egyptian writer Mona Eltahawy spoke about maintaining bravery and courage in the face of attacks, while Ugandan novelist Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi spoke about the different mindsets she gets into when writing a short story versus a novel.
Ismael Beah, Sierra Leone's best-selling war memoir "To Long Way Gone, "he wanted people to ask him questions about his writing career and less about being a former child soldier. And Mukoma wa Ngugi, the novelist and scholar and son of noted Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o, beat it all. playing the guitar.
Mengiste, the author of "Under the lion's gaze "and,quot; The King of Shadows, "he sees Afrolit as a homecoming and an example of what African literary festivals could be." What he has affirmed and reconfirmed for me, in a truly wonderful, "he said," is what happens when African writers speak to an audience that doesn't require them to explain ethnographic or sociological issues before talking about creativity. "
Writers, he said, did not have to explain their background or the colonial histories of their home countries before talking about their work. Rather, the conversations went directly to the issues at hand.
"It was wonderful to have that experience," Mengiste said, "and I have never had that at any other festival that I have been a part of."
Wanner also wanted to transcend language barriers by engaging authors not only from Anglophone countries but also from French, Portuguese, and Arabic-speaking parts of Africa. Readings and question and answer sessions can be done in any language or in more than one language. Even the festival name, which combines English and French words, reflects that multilingual approach.
"If there had been a way I could have included Portuguese in the title as well, I would have," he said.
Angolan writer Ondjaki (the pseudonym Ndalu de Almeida) said the virtual festival allowed him to connect with writers, "in a very beautiful and accessible way," he said, whom he may have never met, except in European or American literary circles. . . As a writer in Portuguese, a language that is officially spoken in only six of the 55 countries in Africa, Ondjaki said that many Portuguese speakers do not have the opportunity to access books by other writers on the continent unless they are translated.
Afrolit also pushed him, he said, to start reading writers like Chike Frankie Edozien from Nigeria and Remy Ngamije from Namibia.
For Troy Onyango, a Kenyan writer who moderated some of the Afrolit sessions, the pandemic has meant meditating on the present trying to understand the past. Part of that includes reading novels like Tsitsi Dangarembga's "Nervous Conditions," which explores class, race, and gender in Rhodesia before independence, now Zimbabwe. It has also meant listening to more experienced writers on ideas that can be gleaned from fiction and nonfiction.
"I don't think before Covid-19 we would have imagined a literary festival in our living rooms," said Onyango, "and just being able to access any writer and ask them questions from the most serious to the most mundane." . "
Last week, Wanner announced that the third edition of Afrolit will run under the title "Future. Present. Past." The fourth, he said, will have the theme of "Long Story Short,quot; and will feature exclusively poets and story writers.
Afrolit is free and Wanner is not making money from it. She hopes to raise funds so she can pay writers, especially younger ones who may be working without the unemployment insurance or health insurance safety net, she said. But if no funds are received, he said, that doesn't mean it will stop.
"This is something we love and it is important for people to realize that there is all this African literature," he said. Africa is writing. Africa is prospering. "
%MINIFYHTMLf6cc7e7cb99292eef2bbd340cb6dd8b623%