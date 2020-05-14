American immunologist warns of "darker winter,quot; if coronavirus recovers – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML30e536dd60e1aa78c9290f76038e7af418%

WASHINGTON – United States faces "darkest winter in modern history,quot; unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was fired from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.

Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The aspects of your complaint about the early administrative handling of the crisis are expected to be supported by the testimony of an executive of a company that manufactures respirator masks.

A federal surveillance agency has found "reasonable grounds,quot; that Bright was removed from his post as head of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority after sounding the alarm at the Department of Health and Human Services. Bright argued that he became the target of criticism when he urged early efforts to invest in vaccine development and stock up on supplies.

"Our window of opportunity is closing," Bright says in her prepared testimony posted on the House committee's website. "If we do not develop a science-based, coordinated national response, I fear that the pandemic will worsen and linger, causing unprecedented illness and death."

Bright's testimony follows this week's warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease expert, that a hasty lifting of restrictions on closing stores and staying home could "turn the clock back,quot;, sowing more suffering and death and complicating efforts to get the economy working again.

President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected Bright in a tweet as "a disgruntled employee, unloved and respected by the people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!" It is a sentiment that some of the President's political allies have also expressed about Fauci.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than 84,000 people died in the United States. The USA, which represents more than a quarter of global deaths and the highest number in the world. On the planet, more than 4.3 million have been infected and some 298,000 have died.

Eager to restart the US economy. In the U.S., Trump has urged states to lift the restrictions, and many governors are gradually doing so, though consumers remain wary of returning to restaurants, social events, and sports competitions.

In his prepared testimony, Bright said: "The undeniable fact is that there will be a resurgence of (COVID-19) this fall, greatly exacerbating the challenges of seasonal flu and putting unprecedented strain on our health care system."

"Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history," wrote Bright.

Bright, who has a doctorate in immunology, outlined a science-based way forward, even as researchers work to develop better treatments and an effective vaccine. The steps include:

– Establish a national testing strategy. The White House has urged states to take the lead on testing, even as the federal government pushes to make more and better tests widely available. Trump says the United States has "prevailed,quot; in evidence through this strategy, but Democrats in Congress are demanding a federal framework to encompass the entire nation.

– Duplicate public education on basic safety measures, such as frequent hand washing and wearing masks in public places, as indicated in the guidelines. "Frankly, our leaders must lead by modeling behavior," Bright said, in a not-too-subtle reference to a president who conspicuously remains unmasked.

– Increase production of essential equipment and supplies, from cotton swabs for testing to protective equipment for health workers and essential workers.

– Establish a system to fairly distribute equipment and supplies that are scarce and highly sought after. Eliminating the state against state competition would increase efficiency and reduce costs, he wrote.

As part of his whistleblower complaint, Bright is looking to be reinstated in his old job. HHS, his employer, says he strongly disagrees with his allegations and reassigned him to a high-profile position that helps lead the development of new coronavirus tests at the National Institutes of Health.

BARDA, the agency Bright worked for 10 years, was created to help the government respond to bioterrorism, infectious diseases, and radiological attacks. It focuses on developing and acquiring countermeasures such as vaccines and treatments. Prior to his reassignment, Bright had received an "outstanding,quot; performance evaluation.

He says friction with HHS leaders increased after he opposed the widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that Trump touted without evidence as a "game changer,quot; for treating patients with COVID-19. Subsequent studies have indicated that the drug may do more harm than good. Bright was summarily removed in late April.

One aspect of Bright's complaint is expected to be supported by Thursday's hearing from an executive at a Texas company that makes N95 respirator masks. Michael Bowen, executive vice president at Prestige Ameritech, repeatedly sent an email to Bright beginning in late January. Bowen offered to launch idle production lines, while warning that the global supply of masks was running low in other countries. Bright said in his complaint that it took him five weeks to move the federal bureaucracy.

In written testimony before the committee, Bowen said Bright and other BARDA directors with whom he had previously worked wanted to address a chronic problem of the lack of masks in the government arsenal, "but in my opinion they did not have sufficient authority."

After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the United States was told that restrictive government "silos,quot; had been torn down … so that different federal agencies could work together for national security, "Bowen added." But I didn't see evidence of that. "

