Amazon's showdown in France tests its ability to evade work

PARIS – Workers at Amazon's six giant French warehouses obtained some concessions from the company in late March: after hundreds of employees threatened to leave unless the company better protected them from the coronavirus, the internet giant strengthened the measures. social distancing, provided masks and disinfectant and took the temperature of the employees.
But that was not enough for workers like Jean-François Bérot, who a few weeks later felt that his colleagues were still too close to feel comfortable, risking orders for such trivial items as nail polish.
"People kept coming to work worried about being exposed to deadly danger," said Bérot, 50, who works in a warehouse south of Paris.
Unlike in the United States, where Amazon has spent years successfully outperforming organizing efforts, Bérot could do something about it. He had a union behind him.
The union of Mr. Bérot He successfully sued Amazon last month in what has become the highest-profile job confrontation the retailer has faced since the coronavirus outbreak. A French court ordered Amazon to stop delivering "nonessential,quot; items as part of measures to protect workers' health. The company responded by closing its French warehouses and putting 10,000 employees on paid leave until at least Monday. On Wednesday, Amazon said it would include an independent expert in its review of virus protocols, a concession to unions.
The case, now directed at the French supreme court, tests Amazon's ability to evade demands from workers who are complying with the surge in orders the pandemic has produced for Amazon's businesses. It's also emblematic of why Seattle-based Amazon has struggled to keep unions out of the company, especially in the United States, its largest market.
Unions in the United States have made little progress after years of campaigning. But in Europe, national labor laws require companies to take care of them, even if employees are not members. With more than 150,000 deaths in Europe from the coronavirus, groups are taking advantage of the crisis to reaffirm the influence and put more pressure on Amazon on workers' rights.
"The only way to propel Amazon into action is through confrontation," said Bérot. "We are working in conditions that pose a risk to our safety. The voices of the workers must be heard."
Amazon defended its response to the virus, saying it had implemented more than 150 changes to its warehouses, including the supply of masks, temperature controls, hand sanitizer, more free time, and higher pay. Expect to have more than $ 4 billion of Covid-related expenses in the current quarter.
"We respect everyone's right to express themselves, but we oppose the irresponsible actions of some labor groups that have spread misinformation and made false claims about Amazon during this crisis," said Stuart Jackson, an Amazon spokesman. "Some people's actions don't reflect the views of many people, and they don't always reflect reality."
Amazon has not disclosed how many warehouse workers have hired Covid-19 in Europe, but cases have been reported in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain.
The disease has exposed long-term challenges Amazon has faced in the region. In Italy, it has resisted workers' demands for years, including in 2017, when the company It initially declined to attend a moderate government negotiation with unions about conditions at a warehouse near Piacenza. In March, when the virus spread, Italian workers went on an 11-day strike until the company Additional safety policies, including more time for employees to wash their hands during shifts and the creation of a health and safety committee.
In Germany, where workers sought strict social distancing in warehouses, Amazon is embroiled in a seven-year battle against one of the country's largest unions, Ver.di, which has He struggled to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement. Spanish unions, which also called for stronger anti-virus measures, went on strike during the busy holiday periods in recent years to demand higher wages.
Labor activism has not stopped the company from dominating Europe's online retail market.
In France, where CEO Jeff Bezos launched the company's fledgling website in 2000 with a dazzling Parisian party with 11 party boats moored symbolically in front of the National Library, Amazon is now the top online seller.
The company reported $ 75.5 billion in global sales in the last quarter, 26 percent more than the previous year. In 2019, the revenue of its online store was approximately 32 billion euros in Europe, where it also has websites adapted to many other countries on the continent, including Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. It also operates warehouses in low-cost Eastern European countries.
Amazon is such a force that the European Commission is investigating to see if it has violated antitrust laws.
The company's continued financial success in Europe shows it can co-exist with unions, said Christy Hoffman, secretary general of UNI Global Union, a Swiss-based federation of unions in 150 countries that helps organize international labor campaigns against Amazon.
He pointed to Spain, where despite a strained relationship, Amazon worked with local union leaders on new warehouse safeguards to limit the spread of the virus. In Italy, unions overcame resistance Amazon will earn higher pay for night work and more consistent hours in 2018, including some free weekends.
"That is the important lesson," said Mrs. Hoffman. "They are working relatively well."
As its legal battle in France progresses, Amazon is leveraging its warehouses in Germany, Italy, and Poland to complete orders for French consumers, minimizing the consequences of the dispute.
Amazon closed French warehouses after a court ruled on April 15 that it had not adequately consulted the employees' works council, which includes union members, about coronavirus security protocols. Unions also complained that warehouse employees faced unnecessary health risks in packing items like beauty products and DVDs, while the government told citizens to take refuge for safety.
The court restricted Amazon sales to "essential,quot; items and threatened heavy fines for non-compliance, prompting Amazon to close the stores to avoid financial risk.
The company is appealing those court decisions in the French Supreme Court.
Episodes in Europe show Amazon will work with unions when required by law, said Virginia Doellgast, an associate professor at Cornell University who studies international work. "They cooperate where they have to," he said.
Two weeks later, Amazon fired two other employees who had organized an event for warehouse workers to speak to technology employees about their conditions.
In France, temporary store closings have created a gap between unions and some employees fearful of job losses. About 15,000 people signed a petition last month urging the reopening of the sites.
Priscilla Soares, 32, an employee of a French warehouse that started the campaign, said Amazon addressed security concerns after doing very little initially, but that unions did not consider the improvements.
He added that unions were "bullied on Facebook,quot; by disgruntled employees who want to return to work. "I don't think the unions really represent our interests," he said. "People say this is their fault."
Alessandro Delfanti, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, said the economic downturn caused by the pandemic could strengthen Amazon's hand by expanding the group of people desperate to work.
"This crisis is opening up an even larger mass of workers who can take advantage," he said.
For Mr. Bérot, the battle with Amazon reminds him of why he became a member of the union. He said he was never interested until he suffered repetitive stress injuries to his arms and shoulders a few years after his job.
After returning from disability leave, Bérot said managers pressured him to increase productivity. When workers with similar injuries whose productivity declined were threatened with layoff, he said he decided to join Sud-Solidaires, France's largest industrial labor organization, to advocate for better working conditions.
When the coronavirus arrived, Bérot said that previous union experience suggested that they should demand a comprehensive response. He discussed a statement by Amazon that the company had worked closely with the workers' committee on coronavirus safety plans, saying that when unions sought stricter health protocols, Amazon listened but did not always incorporate them.
"We would say there is a problem. They would say it is not so bad," he said. "So is the dialogue."
In its statement, Amazon said it has an "open door policy,quot; with workers "who are encouraged to pressure us to be better, and always do."
While Mr Bérot is encouraged that Amazon will now bring in an independent expert to evaluate security protocols, he said he hoped it was hardly the last union fight.
"Amazon says security is first," he said. "But his priority is business."
Liz Alderman reported from Paris and Adam Satariano from London. Eva Mbengue contributed reporting from Paris. Rachel Chaundler contributed reporting from Spain.