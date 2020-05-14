Amazon Studios to Donate $ 1 Million to Help Feed Angelenos in Need – Up News Info

Amazon Studios is providing $ 1 million for the catering team at Jon & Vinny's restaurant group to prepare meals for local charities that feed those in need, including No Kid Hungry, Off They Plate, Los Angeles Mission and Motion Picture & Television Fund. As part of the initiative, Jon & Vinny's will team up with other Los Angeles restaurants, including Culver City's Hatver Hall restaurant, whose kitchen staff will also work to prepare and deliver the food to be distributed.

"This unprecedented crisis has impacted us all in immeasurable ways, and it is more important than ever that we all do our part to give back at all levels, and particularly our own community," said Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, whose the headquarters is in Culver City. “At Amazon Studios and Prime Video, we are truly honored to be able to show our support for the community that has always supported us, and to partner with Jon and Vinny & # 39; s to provide food to those in dire need along with a lifeguard. for local businesses. "

Amazon Studios has also converted its planned "For Your Consideration" billboards promoting its Emmy contenders to "For Your Community," which promotes COVID-related nonprofits. The billboards, raising awareness for the World Health Organization, Feeding America, Save the Children, the American Red Cross, and the World Food Program, now live in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is a company city, and our local businesses are a key part of that. Supporting our community is as important as supporting our contenders, "said Debra Birnbaum, Amazon Studios Head of Awards.

Amazon Studios previously worked with Jon & Vinny & # 39; s on "Dinner and a Movie," while providing more than 25,000 meals to No Kid Hungry and the Los Angeles Mission.

"The coronavirus pandemic has placed a huge financial burden on California families, with the loss of jobs and wages, leaving many struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table," said Kathy Saile, director of No Kid Hungry California. "We are proud to partner with Amazon Studios and Jon & Vinny's to help school nutrition teams ease the burden on families in the Los Angeles region by providing meals to children while schools are closed." .