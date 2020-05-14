Amazon deal puts Anker's main power bank up for sale for $ 25

Today's Dealmaster is led by a big discount on Anker's PowerCore 10000 PD Redux, which is currently down to $ 24.65 on Amazon. While we've seen this portable battery drop to $ 30 a couple of times, today's deal drops it to a new all-time low. Usually we see a price in the range of $ 40 to $ 45 online.

We recommend the PowerCore 10000 PD Redux in our guide to the best iPhone and iPad accessories and our latest travel technology gift guide. While there are countless power banks that can do the job, we like this particular Anker battery to pack a fast-charging USB-C Power Delivery port in a highly portable design. The device measures just 4.2×2.05×1 inches and weighs just 0.4 pounds, making it noticeably smaller (though thicker) than most modern smartphones and easy to tuck into a purse or jacket pocket if necessary .

The battery's USB-C port emits 18W of power, which is enough to charge iPhones and many Android phones at top speeds, and there's an additional USB-A port to refill a second device simultaneously. Its 10,000 mAh (36 Wh) capacity is enough to get two full charges from most phones, while a handy LED quartet lets you know how much power you have left. Anker covers everything with a decent 18-month warranty and includes a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

Before buying, there are a few caveats. The PowerCore 10000 PD Redux can only generate 18W total, so plugging a second device into the USB-A port will save some power from the USB-C PD port. It's also worth noting that the new USB specs should allow new phones to charge faster than batteries like the PowerCore 10000 PD Redux can allow. But only a few recent flagships, primarily from Samsung in the US. In the US, they make it possible today, and the market for compatible third-party power banks is still dry. If you want a discreet battery that still helps your phone charge quickly today, Redux is still a good buy, especially at this bargain price.

However, if you don't need a new power supply, we also have deals on Final Fantasy VII Remake, Apple AirPods Pro, Thunderbolt 3 docks and USB-C hubs, and more. Take a look for yourself below.

Top 10 deals of the day

Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux USB-C Portable Battery – 18W total, 18W USB-C PD, 12W USB-A, 10,000mAh for $ 24.65 on Amazon (normally $ 42).

on Amazon (normally $ 42). Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for $ 49.94 at Walmart (normally $ 59.99).

at Walmart (normally $ 59.99). Apple AirPods Pro true wireless noise canceling headphones for $ 227.99 on Amazon ( discount seen at checkout – normally $ 240).

on Amazon ( – normally $ 240). Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) smart watch for $ 179 at Amazon and Walmart (typically $ 199).

at Amazon and Walmart (typically $ 199). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SDXC, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).

on Amazon (normally $ 270). Multimedia streamer Roku Premiere 4K HDR for $ 29.99 on Amazon (normally $ 39.99).

on Amazon (normally $ 39.99). Anker Premium 5-in-1 USB-C hub – 2x USB 3.0, HDMI (4K at 30Hz), SD, microSD for $ 17.99 on Amazon ( 15% coupon clip and use the code: ANKERHUB34 – normally $ 23.99).

on Amazon ( and use the code: – normally $ 23.99). Nekteck 111W 5-Port Desktop Charger with USB-C Charging Station: 111W total, 87W USB-C PD, 4x USB-A for $ 39.99 on Amazon (typically $ 49.99).

on Amazon (typically $ 49.99). Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $ 59.99 on Amazon (normally $ 75).

on Amazon (normally $ 75). HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Cherry MX Brown Switches for $ 99.99 on Amazon (usually $ 120).

Laptop and Desktop Deals

Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop: Intel Core i7-1065G7, 14-inch 1080p, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $ 1,049.99 on Lenovo (use code: SNEAKPEEKMD3 – normally $ 1,299).

on Lenovo (use code: – normally $ 1,299). Lenovo Yoga C930 Laptop – Intel Core i7-8550U, 13.9-inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $ 999.99 on Lenovo (use code: SNEAKPEEKMD1 – normally $ 1,200).

on Lenovo (use code: – normally $ 1,200). Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet PC – Intel Core i5-1035G4, 12.3-inch 27.3×1824, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + Surface Pro Type Cover (Black) for $ 1,299 on Amazon (typically $ 1,600).

on Amazon (typically $ 1,600). Apple Magic Keyboard with Wireless Keypad with Numeric Keypad for $ 130 on Amazon (usually $ 140).

on Amazon (usually $ 140). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SDXC, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).

on Amazon (normally $ 270). AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-core / 12-wire desktop processor + Xbox Game Pass for PC 3-month membership for $ 164.99 in Newegg (use code: EMCDKGH23 – normally $ 175).

Enlarge / / Sometimes you need a comically large sword to make a point Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Video Game Deals

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for $ 49.94 at Walmart (normally $ 59.99).

at Walmart (normally $ 59.99). Indivisible (PS4) for $ 16.94 on Amazon (normally $ 25).

on Amazon (normally $ 25). Trover saves the universe (PS4, PSVR) for $ 17.97 on Amazon (normally $ 24).

on Amazon (normally $ 24). No Man & # 39; s Sky (XB1) for $ 19.93 on Amazon (normally $ 30).

on Amazon (normally $ 30). Monster Hunter: World (PS4) for $ 15.09 on Amazon (normally $ 20).

on Amazon (normally $ 20). Mortal Kombat 11 (Switch, PS4, XB1) for $ 19.99 on Amazon (normally $ 27).

on Amazon (normally $ 27). Xbox Live Gold only: Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (XB1, digital) for $ 4.49 at Microsoft ( $ 2.99 for digital PC – normally $ 10).

at Microsoft ( for digital PC – normally $ 10). Persona 5: Royal Edition (PS4) for $ 49.94 on Amazon (normally $ 59.99).

on Amazon (normally $ 59.99). Burnout Paradise Remastered (XB1, digital) for $ 4.99 at Microsoft ( $ 2.99 for digital PC – normally $ 15).

at Microsoft ( for digital PC – normally $ 15). Alan Wake (PC, digital) for $ 1.49 on Steam (usually $ 15).

on Steam (usually $ 15). The sims 4 (PC, digital) for $ 4.99 on Amazon (normally $ 15).

on Amazon (normally $ 15). Battlefield 4 (PC, origin) for $ 2.99 on Amazon (normally $ 15).

on Amazon (normally $ 15). Mass Effect Trilogy (PC, origin) for $ 8.99 on Amazon (normally $ 25).

on Amazon (normally $ 25). Make an order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $ 49.94 on Amazon (normally $ 59.99).

Enlarge / / Keanu Reeves as a character in Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red

Game offers

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Cherry MX Brown Switches for $ 99.99 on Amazon (usually $ 120).

on Amazon (usually $ 120). EA Access (PS4, XB1) 12-month membership for $ 24.99 on Amazon (normally $ 29.99).

on Amazon (normally $ 29.99). 1-year Sony PlayStation Plus membership card for $ 36.99 on eBay (normally $ 59.99).

on eBay (normally $ 59.99). Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Keyboard – Razer Linear Optical Switches, TKL + Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse for $ 129.99 at Best Buy (usually $ 195).

