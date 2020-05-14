Amazon asks Congress to pass a law against price increases during the national crisis

Amazon has called for Congress to pass a law that would make price increases illegal in times of national crisis, in light of inflated prices for crucial products like hand sanitizer and N95 masks that have harassed the online retailer during the COVID pandemic -19.

In an open letter published by Brian Huseman, Amazon's vice president of public policy, the company highlights its own continued efforts to try to crack down on price increases. To date, Amazon says it has removed half a million high-priced listings from its online stores and has banned 4,000 vendor accounts in its US store alone. USA For violating their Fair Pricing Policy. And as CEO Jeff Bezos noted in a letter to investors, Amazon has established a special line of communication for state attorneys general to directly convey price increase complaints.

Amazon says it can only do so much on its own

But Amazon says it can only do so much on its own. The company says inconsistent state standards limit its ability to crack down on price increases, while laws against price increases in times of crisis currently exist in about two-thirds of the US. USA Amazon may launch as many bad sellers as it can for violating its own policies, but there are often few subsequent legal consequences to help regulate inflated prices.

A federal law, Amazon says, would ensure "there are no gaps in consumer protection,quot; and would help Amazon and other retailers "more effectively prevent bad actors and guarantee fair prices."

Amazon's proposal would see a price increase law that "should take effect immediately when the federal government declares a public health crisis or a national emergency, which will leave no room for doubt for companies and compliance agencies." . It must also set clear pricing standards, define who and what is covered by the law, and ensure strong enforcement authority. ”

Unsurprisingly, Amazon's proposed legislation would ensure that only the price-setting party, such as a bad Amazon retailer, is responsible for the inflated price, not the storefront (i.e., Amazon) that houses that seller and facilitates the sale.