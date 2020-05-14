Altadena man allegedly shot, stabbed to 9 during Rancho Cucamonga rampage – Up News Info Los Angeles

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – An Altadena man is in custody Thursday after shooting and stabbing at Rancho Cucamonga.

Sergio Rodriguez, 46, is being held on $ 4 million bail after San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said he attempted to shoot and stab nine different people Wednesday morning.

Authorities were first called to the Milliken Avenue and Highway 210 area by the report of someone shooting a car multiple times, hitting a tire. The suspect, later identified as Rodriguez, was seen driving away in a red 1993 Honda Accord south on Milliken Avenue, but not before colliding with another car on Base Line Road.

When the other driver in that collision stopped, agents say Rodriguez tried to steal it and stabbed him multiple times before returning to his car and continuing south on Milliken.

Authorities say Rodríguez later entered a Milliken apartment complex, where he rammed another vehicle while waiting for the security door to open. Rodríguez allegedly walked to the car, opened the driver's door, and stabbed him multiple times.

Rodríguez walked away from that scene and tried to leave his car at Milliken and Foothill, where he was seen by officers, the sheriff's department said. Agents tried to stop him, but Rodríguez did not cooperate and cut a deputy's abdominal and groin area with a cutter, authorities said. The box cutter did not pass the assistant's vest, but cut off his uniform shirt and pants.

When all three crime scenes entered, the sheriff's department said there were more calls for help from victims who were also killed on Highway 210. One of those victims sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

In total, the sheriff's department identified nine victims: two who were stabbed, one who was shot, three vehicles that were shot, and the officer who was attacked but was not injured. Agents recovered a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic weapon and a box cutter from one of the crime scenes.

Rodríguez is detained on various charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and vehicle theft. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday.