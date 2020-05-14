Allergies, who? Invest in cleaner air with a Winix purifier

Best home deals Best home deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals on the web, updated daily.

Winix Air Purifier The | $ 179 | SideDeal

%MINIFYHTML62812324a2e24988d4f83fe08278189f20%

%MINIFYHTML62812324a2e24988d4f83fe08278189f21%

If you're looking for something to help with all the allergens in the air, look no further than Winix Air Purifier. TO $ 179It is 40% off the list price and is formulated with collection discs to capture pollen and dust and anything else that may irritate you or anyone else in your home. It is also a humidifier that can fill approximately three gallons of water a day. I'd grab it before it's gone.