All six Michael Jordan Championship Bulls teams ranked

With the final episodes of ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; slated to air on Sunday night, it probably offers no spoilers to remember that the Chicago Bulls won six NBA championships with Michael Jordan as their superstar during the 1990s.

Which of those teams, however, was the best?

What was the least?

Sporting News decided to rank the relative strength of those six NBA champions, whose banners still hang proudly at the United Center and whose memory has inspired one of the highest-rated sports documentaries aired on American television.

As Jordan played for all of them, and played very well for all of them, deciding between the six teams is not so easy:

1. 1995-96

Statistics

Record: 72-10

72-10 Average score: 105.2 (First in the NBA)

105.2 (First in the NBA) Allowed average: 92.9 (Third in the NBA)

92.9 (Third in the NBA) Initial formation: PG Michael Jordan, SG Ron Harper, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Dennis Rodman, C Luc Longley

PG Michael Jordan, SG Ron Harper, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Dennis Rodman, C Luc Longley Score leader: Michael Jordan, 30.4 ppg (NBA First)

Michael Jordan, 30.4 ppg (NBA First) Bounce leader: Dennis Rodman, 14.9 RPG (NBA First)

Dennis Rodman, 14.9 RPG (NBA First) All the stars: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Playoff record: 15-3

15-3 NBA Finals: Defeated Seattle Sonics, 4-2

What made them great

There was a time a few years ago when it seemed that this team's supremacy would be usurped, but the 73-win Golden State Warriors lost the 2016 NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. So this group of Bulls stands out not only as the best Bulls team of the Jordan era, but as the best team of all time.

They won 86.7 percent of all games they played, a ridiculous percentage that places them among the most dominant teams in any professional sport in the US. USA This was the Bulls' fourth championship, earned in the first full season after Michael Jordan returned from his "retirement,quot; in the mid-1990s. They had winning streaks of 13 and 18 games and only once lost consecutive games, against the Nuggets and the Suns on a trip west in early February.

They won 14 of their first 15 games in the playoffs, and the loss to the Knicks came in overtime. Of the 15 postseason victories necessary to claim the NBA title, 10 came with double-digit margins.

2. 1996-97

Statistics

Record: 69-13

69-13 Average score: 103.1 (First in the NBA)

103.1 (First in the NBA) Allowed average: 92.3 (Sixth in the NBA)

92.3 (Sixth in the NBA) Initial formation: PG Michael Jordan, SG Ron Harper, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Dennis Rodman, C Luc Longley

PG Michael Jordan, SG Ron Harper, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Dennis Rodman, C Luc Longley Score leader: Michael Jordan, 29.6 ppg (NBA First)

Michael Jordan, 29.6 ppg (NBA First) Bounce leader: Dennis Rodman, 16.1 rpg (NBA First)

Dennis Rodman, 16.1 rpg (NBA First) All the stars: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Playoff record: 15-4

15-4 NBA Finals: Defeated Utah Jazz, 4-2

What made them great

Although there is no doubt that the 1996 team was superior, coming back a year later and almost matching that performance could be, in essence, even more impressive. Jordan and Pippen ranked among the league's top 20 in minutes, despite each already having four championship rings. Toni Kukoc's versatility from the bench continued to increase. He ranked third on the team in shooting and scoring and second in assists, behind Pippen. They opened the season with a 12-game winning streak, an incredible feat given that this was a team that knew full well that the championship was not to be won in November.

3. 1991-92

Statistics

Record: 67-15

67-15 Average score: 109.9 (Third in the NBA)

109.9 (Third in the NBA) Allowed average: 99.5 (fifth in the NBA)

99.5 (fifth in the NBA) Initial formation: PG Michael Jordan, SG John Paxson, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Horace Grant, C Bill Cartwright

PG Michael Jordan, SG John Paxson, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Horace Grant, C Bill Cartwright Score leader: Michael Jordan, 30.1 ppg (NBA First)

Michael Jordan, 30.1 ppg (NBA First) Bounce leader: Horace Grant, 10.0 rpg (14th in the NBA)

Horace Grant, 10.0 rpg (14th in the NBA) All the stars: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Playoff record: 15-7

15-7 NBA Finals: Portland Trail Blazers defeated, 4-2

What made them great

This was the year of Jordan's famous shrug, a gesture during Game 1 of the Final series with the Blazers that underscored not just a moment, but an era. It was an acknowledgment that, in fact, even he couldn't believe he had become that good. He earned 80 of the possible 96 first-place votes for MVP, 93.8 percent of a perfect score.

Cartwright missed 18 games due to injury, but returned for a strong playoff career when he averaged 28 minutes, including a challenging matchup with Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in which Ewing shot 8-for-19 from the field. in the decisive game. .

4. 1990-91

Statistics

Record: 61-21

61-21 Average score: 110.0 (seventh in the NBA)

110.0 (seventh in the NBA) Allowed average: 101.0 (Fourth in the NBA)

101.0 (Fourth in the NBA) Initial formation: PG Michael Jordan, SG John Paxson, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Horace Grant, C Bill Cartwright

PG Michael Jordan, SG John Paxson, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Horace Grant, C Bill Cartwright Score leader: Michael Jordan, 31.5 ppg (NBA First)

Michael Jordan, 31.5 ppg (NBA First) Bounce leader: Horace Grant, 8.4 RPG (20th in NBA)

Horace Grant, 8.4 RPG (20th in NBA) All the stars: Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Playoff record: 15-2

15-2 NBA Finals: Defeated Los Angeles Lakers, 4-1

What made them great

This was not a solid year for the NBA overall, still absorbing the expansion of four teams in the previous three years. The Detroit Bad Boys showed wear and won only 50 games. The team with the best record in the league, the Trail Blazers, proved to be unprepared for the spotlight and easily fell to the Lakers in the Western Conference finals.

The Bulls had to overcome mental obstacles to finally win a championship with Jordan on their side. Most notable among them was beating the Pistons, but they also had to conquer a Lakers team used to winning titles (but not used to doing so without Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). John Paxson's 44 percent shooting from a 3-pointer range and Horace Grant's growth in a 34-minute player were essential to the advance.

5. 1997-98

Statistics

Record: 62-20

62-20 Average score: 96.7 (ninth in the NBA)

96.7 (ninth in the NBA) Allowed average: 89.6 (Third in the NBA)

89.6 (Third in the NBA) Initial formation: PG Michael Jordan, SG Ron Harper, SF Toni Kukoc, PF Dennis Rodman, C Luc Longley

PG Michael Jordan, SG Ron Harper, SF Toni Kukoc, PF Dennis Rodman, C Luc Longley Score leader: Michael Jordan, 29.6 ppg (NBA First)

Michael Jordan, 29.6 ppg (NBA First) Bounce leader: Dennis Rodman, 16.1 rpg (NBA First)

Dennis Rodman, 16.1 rpg (NBA First) All the stars: Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Playoff record: 15-6

15-6 NBA Finals: Defeated Utah Jazz, 4-2

What made them great

The injury that kept Pippen at the start of the "The Last Dance,quot; season led him to start just 44 games against Kukoc's 52. By the time the Bulls returned to the playoffs, they were again using rotation similar to what had worked so wonderfully the previous two years, although Kukoc frequently filled Rodman's place as a starter.

Even with Pippen missing for so long, the controversy regarding the Bulls' management statement that Jackson would not return the following season and the distraction of Jordan being constantly asked about his future plans, the team still managed to tie. Jazz for the best record in the league. It was another example from Jordan and the Bulls showing that when it would be easy to relax, even explainable, they still discovered the motivation to move toward greatness.

There was never a "Super Bowl hangover,quot; with the Jordan Bulls. His Finals series against Utah was the most competitive of the six title teams; five of the six games were decided by two or fewer possessions. The title was won with a jumper Jordan who has become one of the most iconic shots in the history of the game.

6. 1992-93

Statistics

Record: 57-25

57-25 Average score: 105.2 (15th in the NBA)

105.2 (15th in the NBA) Allowed average: 98.9 (Second in the NBA)

98.9 (Second in the NBA) Initial formation: PG Michael Jordan, SG B.J. Armstrong, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Horace Grant, C Bill Cartwright

PG Michael Jordan, SG B.J. Armstrong, SF Scottie Pippen, PF Horace Grant, C Bill Cartwright Score leader: Michael Jordan, 32.6 ppg (NBA First)

Michael Jordan, 32.6 ppg (NBA First) Bounce leader: Horace Grant, 9.5 rpg (19th in the NBA)

Horace Grant, 9.5 rpg (19th in the NBA) All the stars: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Playoff record: 15-4

15-4 NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns defeated, 4-2

What made them great

This was the only team with the Bulls' title that failed to reach the 60-win plateau, with the offense disappearing and more dependent on Jordan than at any time during the team's championship race. Cartwright needed more help from Scott Williams to occupy the center. They essentially divided the time at the center point, and together they produced a double-digit rebound average.

There was an unstable moment in the conference finals against the burgeoning Knicks, who rode the tough guy Ewing, Anthony Mason and Charles Oakley frontline to 60 wins and the No. 1 seed in the East. The Bulls lost the first two games of the series at Madison Square Garden, then flew to the Knicks in the next two games to remind them of what they were up against in challenging this dynasty.

The closest the Bulls were to losing a championship came then, with each winning two games and the Bulls leading by one point with 20 seconds remaining. Forward Charles Smith put the ball in and had four attempts to make a winning layup, but all were challenged and / or blocked by Bulls defenders. That was it for the Knicks. No one was ever that close to eliminating an entire Jordan / Bulls team.