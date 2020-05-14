All Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's secret romances stuffed

See photographs of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Hanging out with a male suitor is like watching a dog walk on its hind legs – it doesn't happen too often and when it rarely does … well, you can't help but look at it.
Like any young woman who was drawn in the era of circular items in the DELiA * s catalog and constantly forgetting to feed her hungry Tamagotchi, I lived and breathed above all else. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Especially his romances, both on screen and off.
While dELiA * s may have closed (RIP!) And Tamagotchi has joined the outdated toy graveyard (RIP, too!), My fascination (some would call it an obsession) with icons has never wavered. I still know his birthday. I can recite lines from all your direct DVD movies on demand. I can distinguish them in ANY photography. And I'm still infinitely fascinated by her hyper-private and super-secret relationships, but I'm filled with self-loathing for my fascination, given how much the sister values her privacy. And yet the little crumbs of his inner life that sometimes fall to the ground are too irresistible to pass up.
So imagine the audible gasp that escaped my lips when it became known that Mary-Kate and her husband Olivier Sarkozy They divorced after secretly getting married in 2015, and their appearance in emergency court was reported by various media.
The latest romantic development naturally rekindled my fascination with the secret but stacked relationship stories of the 33-year-old fraternal twins.
Looking back on their respective romances over the years, it's easy to see that both Mary-Kate and Ashley have a type of type.
Ashley generally seemed to gravitate toward more business-oriented men, while Mary-Kate was initially attracted to boys with artistic sensibilities. Ironically, both women are now separating or dating the opposite of their usual type.
A common denominator is that they both tend to date significantly older men, a trend that has been the source of much dissection and theorizing over the years, although it is likely because they have been business and media moguls since they were nine months old. .
It all started with Ashley's first big relationship with Matt Kaplan, a handsome quarterback that he dated for three years (when he was 15-18 years old). Although he was three years older than her, he would prove to be her most age-appropriate lover. (He would get married The Vampire Diaries& # 39; Claire holt before divorcing after less than a year of marriage).
Interestingly, Mary-Kate claims her romance in 2003 Rolling Stone interview saying "I introduced them,quot;.
Ashley described the romance as she would any other high school romance: "We go out to dinner, we go to the movies. It's pretty boring."
Unfortunately, like most first loves, Ashley's romance with Matt didn't last.
After their separation and a move to the East Coast to begin her freshman year at New York University, Ashley began dating. Scott Sartiano, an important element in the New York party scene. Do you remember the glory days of Butter and 1 OAK? You can thank Scott. They separated after a year.
Ashley then dated the CEO of Tsubi jeans Gregg Chait from 2005 to 2007, leading to brief (always rumored, never confirmed) romances with Lance Armstrong (pre-fall of grace, post-Sheryl Crow) and Jared Leto, with whom she was seen kissing at a club in 2008 (and has been seen multiple times over the years). Oh, those phone days before the camera, we remember you not very fondly.
However, her next serious relationship came in 2008, when her three-year relationship with the actor began. Justin Bartha, best known for The hangover and National Treasure, a surprising (we dare to say more …commercial?) suitor in her dating story. They toured the world together. They attended the Met Gala together. "It is more important than anything else in the world," he once said. Marie Claire of their relationship.
I, treasuring all the photos of the elegant couple like a squirrel saving nuts for the winter, naively believed that they would be together forever. Spoiler alert: They broke up in 2011. Fortunately, there was a random rumor that she was connecting with Johnny Depp (pre-bankruptcy) to soften the blow at the time, although now it is less than ideal in hindsight. You live and learn.
Show / PHOTOS OF FAMEFLYNET
After the Bartha era, Ashley's buzz list was a rotation of esteemed older men.
In 2013, he connected with the CEO of Oliver Peoples. David Schulte (who was later named president of The Row, the twins' fashion brand), from whom he allegedly moved in with the film director Bennett Miller, then 49, in 2014.
After that, rumors spread that he was dating a renowned artist. George Condo, then 59, after the two were spotted on a lunch date. (At the time, his representative told us it was simply a "business meeting,quot;).
Neither was confirmed. None ever lasted.
WCP / BACKGRID
Then, in the fall of 2016, Ashley was first seen in a Knicks game with a new boyfriend. Richard Sachs, a financier who was 28 years older than her. The romance lasted only five months, although she attended a wedding of one of her close friends as their date and they spent two important holidays together (Thanksgiving and New Years) in St. Barts. As it is done at the beginning of a new relationship.
Ashley's most recent relationship is with the Los Angeles-based artist. Louis Eisner, as the couple was photographed together, wearing sweatshirts, in London in June 2018 after being stained together in October 2017.
And she understands this … he is her first boyfriend who is younger than her, weighing in at 30 when they started dating.
Compared to her sister, Mary-Kate was later when it came to the dating scene (and she even had her first on-screen kiss in Passport to Paris with, alert indeed fun!Ethan Peck, Gregory Peckgrandson who used a questionable accent to portray his cute French boyfriend.)
After a brief romance with Henry Winklerson of Max Winkler In 2002, MK's first serious boyfriend was David Katzenberg, who is the son of the co-founder of Dreamworks Jeffrey Katzenberg. The couple dated for about a year and broke up just before the twins were headed to college at NYU. (Continued to date Nicky Hilton Rothschild. This will be important in a few seconds, so yes, it is relevant.)
But the most infamous relationship in Mary-Kate's young life was with the Greek heir Stavros Niarchos III. While Mary-Kate has always been notoriously private, the same cannot be said for the woman Stavros ended up leaving after five months in 2005: Paris Hilton.
To make things worse? MK is the one who introduced his then friend Paris to his ex.
Breaking up with the M.O. A regular at the Olsens for not revealing details of their personal lives, MK couldn't help but talk about the gossip scandal.
"(Paris and I) always only had good things to say about each other," he said sincerely. W Magazine. "Now I guess you can say we are not talking."
Soon after the affair, a devastated MK made the decision to drop out of college and return to Los Angeles. When the post asked him why he was moving, he simply said, "I think we can all guess."
Mary-Kate decided to take care of her broken heart in Los Angeles by dating Max snow, a modern triple threat (also known as oil heir / photographer / nephew of Uma Thurman), although the romance lasted less than a year.
In late 2008, Mary-Kate found her next serious boyfriend an artist. Nate Lowman, with the couple dating until early 2010, and their representative had to deny reports that they saw her kissing with Josh Hartnett following their division. (Hey, there are much worse rumors to have to deny, right?)
Mary-Kate began dating banker Olivier Sarkozy, her future ex-husband and half-brother of the former French president. Nicolas Sarkozy, in 2012, with the couple's age difference of 17 years in the headlines.
"Everyone has an opinion," said Mary-Kate. WSJ Magazine of media attention on their relationship. "I think it's better to focus on what's in front of you and keep putting one foot in front of the other."
In November 2015, Mary-Kate and Olivier secretly married in front of 50 close friends and family (none of the Full house the cast landed invites BTW), with their wedding reception becoming infamous after the detail that cigarette bowls acted as centerpieces.
"Everyone smoked all night," a source told us in a hoarse voice.
Given her fierce dedication to her privacy (staying completely off social media, save only a public selfie that may or may not have served as my screensaver for a fleeting moment), Mary-Kate briefly spoke about married life in an interview. from 2017 with Net-a-Porter The Edit.
"I think we are lucky. (Working hard) comes naturally to us. We don't need that much time to sit, think and reflect," she said of working with Ashley in her fashion empire. "But then I have a husband, two stepchildren and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find what helps you relax, and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you you burn and you're not productive. "
But after five years of marriage and the last time the couple was seen celebrating their 33rd birthday with their sister in tiaras, on May 13 it emerged that Mary-Kate and Olivier were divorcing, and various media reported that she is trying to end your marriage. The French banker through an emergency order.
Court documents revealed that Mary-Kate actually attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but was unable to do so due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
She is trying to file as soon as possible because she claims that Olivier is trying to kick her out of her New York apartment after he terminated her lease without her knowledge. It also requests that your prenuptial agreement be enforced.
And a source tells us that "it has gotten very ugly between,quot; the previous couple, adding that it has become "a heated divorce. It has ended with constant drama."
Hello, as Mary-Kate said at the end of The challenge, their latest direct DVD release, "The boys come and go, but we'll always have each other. And that's not just in the movies."
(Originally posted on Thursday September 6, 2018 at 11:31 a.m. PST).
