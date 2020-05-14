All Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's secret romances stuffed

See photographs of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Hanging out with a male suitor is like watching a dog walk on its hind legs – it doesn't happen too often and when it rarely does … well, you can't help but look at it.

Like any young woman who was drawn in the era of circular items in the DELiA * s catalog and constantly forgetting to feed her hungry Tamagotchi, I lived and breathed above all else. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Especially his romances, both on screen and off.

While dELiA * s may have closed (RIP!) And Tamagotchi has joined the outdated toy graveyard (RIP, too!), My fascination (some would call it an obsession) with icons has never wavered. I still know his birthday. I can recite lines from all your direct DVD movies on demand. I can distinguish them in ANY photography. And I'm still infinitely fascinated by her hyper-private and super-secret relationships, but I'm filled with self-loathing for my fascination, given how much the sister values ​​her privacy. And yet the little crumbs of his inner life that sometimes fall to the ground are too irresistible to pass up.

So imagine the audible gasp that escaped my lips when it became known that Mary-Kate and her husband Olivier Sarkozy They divorced after secretly getting married in 2015, and their appearance in emergency court was reported by various media.