All Los Angeles County Retailers May Reopen, Officials Say – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Officials continued to facilitate closing orders in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, announcing that all retailers can now reopen for curbside pickup.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County, reported that two additional categories of businesses considered low risk may reopen immediately.

The first category applies to retailers, except those located in indoor shopping malls. However, they can only reopen for sidewalk pickup.

The second category was all manufacturing and logistics companies that supply low-risk retailers.

"This applies to stores that opened last weekend and retail businesses that are opening now," said Ferrer.

The guidelines for social distancing and facial coverings will continue. Customers are not allowed inside the stores.

"In the absence of therapeutic medications, in the absence of a vaccine that would allow many of us to be immunized, and in the absence of the kind of test you could do every day at home with a five-minute test result, they are left in the future. close looking at the kinds of strategies that help us protect each other, "said Ferrer.

Additionally, Ferrer reported that all tennis courts, pickle ball courts, shooting ranges, equestrian centers, bicycle parks, community gardens, and airplane model sites may reopen. However, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and baseball fields remain closed. The county's beaches opened Wednesday for active recreational use.

According to Wednesday's latest health order, neighborhood leaders will be able to close certain streets to cars to give residents more room to participate in recreational activities, Ferrer said.

"Local public entities under the new order of today's health officials … can do it if they want to temporarily close certain streets or areas to car traffic," said Ferrer.

All of this comes after the county reopened florists, car dealership showrooms, and stores selling clothes, toys, music, sporting goods, and books to pick up on the sidewalk as part of the second Friday. phase of a five phase reopening plan.

The third phase of the plan will see the reopening of higher-risk businesses, such as nail and beauty salons, bars and clubs, cinemas, bowling alleys, and tattoo and massage parlors. The third stage will also include schools and colleges.

Ferrer noted that 162 Los Angeles County companies violated health orders over the weekend, specifically the florists.

All Los Angeles County beaches also reopened Wednesday, though their parking lots remain closed. Trails, parks, and golf courses were reopened last weekend.

Meanwhile, authorities reported that there were 1,264 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County on Wednesday and 47 deaths. Increases the total number of cases to 34,428, and the number of deaths to 1,659.