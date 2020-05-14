Alexis Skyy has a message for all men who judge women for dating multiple men: talks about "Community D ** k,quot;

Roommates, Alexis Skyy is no stranger to confronting those trying to shadow her, and her most recent response has sparked a very interesting debate over the dating habits of women and men. By posting to her Instagram stories, Alexis had a direct (albeit obscene) message to men who judged women by the number of men they dated.

At this point, Alexis Skyy is a veteran when it comes to tackling the internet drama head-on, as you're likely to find her in the middle of some new problem on a regular basis. Probably inspired by the recent exchange between Tekashi 6ix9ine's future mom and baby Sara Molina, Alexis Skyy posted a message on her Instagram stories that instantly sparked intense debate.

She posted the following thoughts:

"‘ You can't make an h ** into a housewife, "but women are supposed to make criminals, cheats, d ** k & community liars into KINGS, oh, ok. THE IRONY,quot;

His post immediately began to circulate on social media, with women and men offering their opinion on his observation. Meanwhile, Alexis recently spoke about how she deals with internet trolls who say "nasty,quot; things about her daughter who has special needs.

Alexis said this about her daughter:

"I don't really let the internet affect me. At first it bothered me, but I learned how to block it because it's disgusting. She's a baby. If you're so evil talking about a child or what I went through, you're just an evil person. So I learned to tune into that part. But it was difficult, I'm not going to lie. At first it was difficult to deal with it. "

Unfortunately, internet trolls will continue this type of behavior regardless of their words.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!