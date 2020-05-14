AGBO founders Joe and Anthony Russo sign CAA, Avengers Endgame Extraction – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Last night CAA signed with Joe and Anthony Russo, the brother filmmakers who, after setting the gross world box office record of all time with a $ 2.79 billion account for Avengers EndgameI just saw the AGBO thriller Extraction It became Netflix's most watched movie (90 million subscribers) and spawned a sequel that Joe Russo is writing for Chris Hemsworth to replay.

WME had been the lifelong agent for the Cleveland-born duo, and that agency certainly did a good job. I understand that the impetus to move had a lot to do with CAA managing partner Bryan Lourd, and the Russians' ambitions to build their AGBO banner. CAA will represent the Russians as writers / directors, and AGBO on a case-by-case basis.

Even when the Russo brothers ran two Captain America movies that led to the last two Avengers Quotas that collectively raised more than $ 6.3 billion for Marvel over seven years, were moved aggressively separately to put the pieces together at AGBO, a privately funded independent platform entertainment company that has built space in the Artist District in the Center of Los Angeles.

They lean towards storytelling with creative confidence in their projects that includes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers of the Russo-directed series. Captain America and Avengers blockbusters. The company is already generating an eclectic list that includes the breakdown of the Sundance genre. Relic acquired by IFC, the Arabic-language thriller directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan City of a million soldiersand Cherry, the protagonist of Tom Holland which is the first direction project in AGBO for the Russo brothers. They are also meeting with Disney to produce a live action. Hercules. On the television front, they began their rise in the series Community and Development arrested – AGBO is developing the global spy thriller Citadel for Amazon with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as their first original series looking at a production star for 2020-2021.