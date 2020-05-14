‘After The Dance’ Talks ‘The Last Dance’ Series With Stephen A. Smith – Up News Info

ESPN host and NBA commentator Stephen A. Smith will present a one-hour special in primetime, After the dance with Stephen A. Smith: a SportsCenter special, Tuesday May 19 at 8 p.m. ET at ABC.

Frank Smith will be joined by Magic Johnson Basketball Hall of Fame member and several other NBA legends to discuss their main findings. The last Dance, the 10-part sports documentary that chronicles the life and career of basketball Hall of Fame member Michael Jordan and the famous Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s.

The series is produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23. The conclusion of the documentary airs on Sunday, May 17 on ESPN.

"After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special" is an ESPN production and an executive production by Stephen A. Smith.