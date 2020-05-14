After arrest, gym owner defies health order and reopens

OCEANSIDE, California (AP) – About a dozen masked weightlifters positioned themselves in front of mirrors at a Southern California gym that was open Thursday despite the arrest of its owner over the weekend, accused of a misdemeanor after authorities said it violated the stay on house orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Lou Uridel, wearing a red, white, and blue mask with a star and striped pattern and the words "Justice for All,quot; stamped on it, promised to keep the doors open at his Metroflex gym in the coastal town of Oceanside, north of San Diego. .

But he said he warns his clients that they could be handcuffed and dragged like him on Sunday.

"There are some members who avoid that and there are some members who say, you know what, if they are going to handcuff me for exercising, then they can go ahead and do it," Uridel said.

Uridel may be the first owner of a business arrested in California, although a growing number of companies have defied state and local orders and reopened. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopened his plant in defiance of Alameda County health regulations and tweeted that he was prepared to be arrested. He was not there. Instead, he won praise from President Donald Trump. Musk and local officials reached an agreement to allow vehicle production to resume next week.

Authorities suspicious of public reaction have preferred to use warnings to get companies to comply. But forcing a business to close its doors and subpoena owners is rare, and arrests are even rarer.

The state now allows some counties with a low infection rate to allow certain businesses to reopen more quickly than others. But gyms are not allowed to reopen anywhere in the state because they are considered a high-risk business because people are indoors, playing machines, and breathing hard while exercising.

Uridel has been charged with a misdemeanor and will be prosecuted in 90 days, although the arrest is under review, said Tanya Sierra, a spokeswoman for the San Diego County District Attorney's office.

Bonnie Stauffer, a spokeswoman for the Oceanside Police Department, said Uridel will be cited for every day the gym is open. Police were working with the San Diego County District Attorney's office to review their options, Stauffer said.

"I don't know what other application can be done right now," he said.

The maximum fine for violating a California public health law is $ 1,000 or up to 90 days in jail for each day a violation occurs.

Uridel, who has the support of at least one city councilor, said he expects prosecutors to drop the case. He said he had no choice but to reopen the gym.

"We lost a third of our membership, which took us a year and a half to arrive," said Uridel. "If we wait, with the bills increasing, we will not be able to recover."

Uridel said he has taken every precaution to make his clients feel safe.

Large handwritten signs in the gym warn people that no one will be allowed to enter if they are coughing or showing other symptoms, and that everyone should sign an exemption stating they are not sick. It says all the rules will apply, including gym bags or a gym shower, and members must wear masks and shirts at all times. Everyone should keep six feet of space between them, clean machinery after each use, and wash their hands before entering and leaving the gym.

Uridel said he also closes the gym every 90 minutes for deep cleaning and disinfection.

Since it opened on Friday, it has had about 120 people come in daily, staggered over a 12-hour period.

Uridel was held by police for just an hour on Sunday before being released. He did not reopen his gym until Wednesday because he was told that the police would handcuff and arrest each client on the premises. He later spoke to a lawyer, who told him that the authorities could not do it.

Police fell Thursday when about a dozen men in masks were lifting weights, spaced more than six feet apart in the 10,500-square-foot gym at the back of a strip mall laced with police tape to indicate businesses were closed. The officers spoke to Uridel about his security measures and then left. He was not quoted.

Joseph Noland, 40, said he returned to the gym as soon as he learned it had reopened. The stay-at-home father said it has been vital in relieving stress, especially during the virus outbreak. and feel safe in the gym

"When you walk into the gym, everyone washes their hands, which is something you never see at the grocery store," said Noland. "This place is constantly cleaned."

