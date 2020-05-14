Adele – Inside your love life after losing 150 pounds!

Adele has been in a lot of headlines due to her massive weight loss transformation and now fans are also wondering about her love life as she is also divorced. The singer has definitely been living her best life since Simon Konecki's separation, but is she ready to go out and find love again?

%MINIFYHTML1af717faf8a8c56e2ea49925e934c26018%

A source found through HollywoodLife that Adele is single and loves it!

%MINIFYHTML1af717faf8a8c56e2ea49925e934c26019%

‘She doesn't need a man to be happy. Right now, her focus is on being a mother and her music, "they shared with the media.

In addition, they mentioned that exes are quite friendly and do whatever it takes to make sure their child is happy and well adjusted. They really put their child first; it's really admirable how civilized they are. "

The two actually live across from each other just to make sure that they are both always in their children's lives.

Obviously, this also makes your joint custody agreement much easier to follow.

Meanwhile, since the divorce, Adele has focused on self-care, and the positive change is very obvious.

The musician went on an extensive weight loss trip and not long ago revealed that he had lost no less than 150 pounds!

Another source told the site that she was healthier and happier!

"He is in a place where things seem to be fine."

As for her love life, the second source also emphasized that she is not actively trying to find love, as she is rather focused "on being her best self," but if something comes from that relationship, then so be it.

%MINIFYHTML1af717faf8a8c56e2ea49925e934c26020%

Ad %MINIFYHTML1af717faf8a8c56e2ea49925e934c26034% %MINIFYHTML1af717faf8a8c56e2ea49925e934c26034%

The source also noted that since he's in a totally different phase of life, fans should also expect his next music to have a different sound and overall vibe than usual!



Post views:

one