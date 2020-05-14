About that final 19 Cliffhanger station and what comes next

Not even Meredith Gray had this kind of surprise.
After spending the entire end of tonight, not to mention the last two episodes, searching for the reason why his father had hidden his side of his mother's family from his mother's death, we all discovered that Andy's mother he did not actually die. all. She is alive and apparently well, and is no longer hiding from her own daughter.
What, we ask on behalf of Andy and all of us, the f – ks?
The reveal is just another little blast from this bomb bag that Andy received this season, including the death of his best friend, the loss of the promotion he thought he was receiving, a new husband with a drug addiction, and the loss her. father. Showrunner Krista Vernoff says her intention was to make Andy go through hell this season, and that a darker, more twisted Andy awaits Meredith Gray next season.
"Here's what I know: After living as many decades as now, sometimes life takes your breath away. Like, sometimes life beats you up everywhere," says Vernoff. "It tends to rain, like when it rains, it rains a lot. We hear these stories all the time, as if she lost her best friend and her mother in the same month, and then her dog died. But it is rare that it happens like that on television We tend to keep it, you know, someone might lose his mother one season and his best friend another season. On TV you want to analyze it, and I felt Andy was ready for some abuse of life. "
Basically Andy was too happy.
"I think it was partly the design of the show," she says. "She was happy and smiling a lot in the early years of the show, and I thought life hadn't hit her yet and I'm really interested to see who she becomes after some revelations. I was interested in exploring a darker Andy and twisted, and I think Jaina really has it. "
When you need to get darker and twisted, who else can you go to other than Meredith Gray? While everyone around her has been telling her that she's crazy to think that her father might have had a dark side with him, Meredith was the only person who immediately believed him.
"She has been through a tremendous loss this season, and I think that loss left her exposed, and then she knew, she realized that something was wrong with the story her father had told her all her life." Vernoff explains. "She got signals, she found these family photos, she had these fractured memories, and she seemed like a crazy person … because everyone who loves her tells her she's crazy, but then comes Meredith Gray, who I don't really don't know and really He doesn't love her, but he is able to offer her the clarity that she doesn't sound crazy. She seems like a person who is going back to her memories, something Meredith has been through. "
Sometimes the people who love us most, Vernoff says, just want to save us from the "deep, rich, important, and painful truths of our lives that we need to discover."
"Andy has discovered a very big truth about his life, but he still doesn't know why. Why did his father tell him that his mother was dead? Why did his mother agree to that? What was happening? season four. "
Elsewhere, many things were happening. The explosions were happening in Pac North, which meant a five-alarm fire, and almost the entire team was involved. Only Sullivan and Andy were left out, as Sullivan, who is on drug suspension, underwent leg surgery, and Andy was his wife and was also freaking out about his father.
Things got tough for a while when Dean was forced to use his bomb squad training to deal with a bomb that was about to go off in the lab where the entire team was trapped, but of course everyone they managed to get out safely.
Oh, and Dixon was arrested for all his corruption, which is really the icing on the cake.
We asked Vernoff to analyze what happened to the members of the Station 19 squad and what that means for their future.
Dean and Vic
Dean decided that his crush on Vic, who still seems a little hooked on Jackson, is out of control and asked him to leave, breaking his heart and the hearts of those of us who support them. Her potential love is not dead, but it will not happen soon.
"I think Dean has developed very real feelings for Vic, and I don't think Dean is as quick as his friends to break the rules and take risks that could cause him to lose his friends and his community," says Vernoff. "He lost his parents this year, he was disowned, and Station 19 is his family. And if he declared his love for Vic and it didn't go well, that fractures another family and could permanently fracture him. So he's trying to push and he doesn't you can continue pushing him with her going to sleep in his bed. "
"He is trying to protect himself. He is trying to protect his community. He is trying to protect Vic. He is trying to protect his daughter. And I don't know how fast he will be to break those decisions," he continues. "I really love Dean's character and he feels really different from me than many of the Shondaland characters. There is a very important moral center in him and I don't think anything between Dean and Vic is going to evolve quickly." "
Maya
After telling Carina that she slept with Jack last week and denying everyone that her father was abusive, Maya finally saw the truth when her father appeared at the fire scene and tried to dominate her, reprimanding her for not doing her job while he he was the one who kept her from doing it. Then he tugged on his ponytail, and that was the drop that filled the glass.
Back at the fire station, she cut off that ponytail, then reconciled with Carina. Vernoff says it was Danielle SavreReal hair, which means there was only one shot for that emotional scene.
"I think he exposes her, and opens her up as a character in many beautiful ways," he says of this revelation Maya had. "Danielle had an opportunity to cut her real hair, and she did very well: the power, the pain and the vulnerability. I'm really excited to see who she becomes after this discovery that she was abused and that what she had decided and she had been told it was love it was actually abuse. I think that will change her as a human being and she will have the opportunity to learn to truly love.
Travis
We just want Travis to be happy, and we told Vernoff that. She says breaking things up with Emmett is a step in the right direction.
"I just want Travis to be happy too," she says. "And I think it is a great step on that road to happiness to admit when you are not in love with someone. I think you want society so much that you pretend to be in love or that you pretend that someone is on your level because you I cannot bear to be alone, no it's happiness. So I think Travis has matured and he's starting to own his bravery and his truth and his adulthood and his self-esteem in a way that I think leads to happiness. I just don't know that his happiness is going to be in a partnership right away. We'll see. I don't know. Maybe she's going to fall in love with someone awesome in season four. I just don't know yet. "
Jack
Jack, who has never had a family, has formed a small family, with the woman he saved from the Christmas tree fire and the woman and child he saved from the abusive husband. Excuse me as we wipe away a tear or two.
"I love that story," says Vernoff. "And I love Jack and I support him and I love that he has found a way to become a small family. I just love it. I was alone all season and I love that for the gesture of kindness, to connect with the loneliness of Marsha, Jack recognized his own loneliness and his own fear of being alone, and he approached her and in that effort, in that action, he created the opposite of loneliness for himself, and that moves me. "
Sullivan
Sullivan is on the road to recovery from his addiction, but now he is on a different road to recovery after undergoing surgery that may or may not ease his pain. The last thing we saw of him was that he was in extreme pain and accepted the morphine Amelia prescribed for him.
"That could go either way," says Vernoff. Sullivan is an addict, but even in Narcotics Anonymous, if a doctor prescribes a medication for you, it's okay to take it, which is what Amelia is telling you. You don't have to be a hero and not take pain medication after surgery, but he has his mindset and believes his wife will be there to help him get through it, and that's not true. So I sure think there is a difficult path for Sullivan and Andy in season four. "
"I think it is a marriage in which he hastened," continues Vernoff. "I think they joined the trauma, and that doesn't mean it can't become a successful marriage, but right now it's on shaky ground."
As for what comes next, stay tuned. We have some hints from Vernoff about what could happen with Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy as production start dates remain uncertain.
Station 19 is broadcast on ABC.
