"A new rate every day,quot;: cities consider putting rate limits on food delivery apps – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Restaurants that rely on delivery apps to reach customers say they are reducing their profits.

Now, some cities are putting limits on the rates that applications charge companies.

Red Cow in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood warms up over dinner, as staff shuffles burger orders to waiting customers and delivery drivers. Drinks manager Ian Lowther says they're busy now, but in a "very different way,quot;.

"It was a little spaced before, and now everything compacts in a few hours," Lowther said.

He said delivery orders have doubled compared to the days before the pandemic, a service they offer through the Bite Squad app. It's one of several apps that restaurants trust, even if it's priced.

"So there is not just a delivery fee, there is a processing fee, there is a shipping fee. I don't know, there seems to be a new fee every day," Lowther said.

The Grub Hub delivery app charges up to 30% or more in fees based on the order price. Rates are not charged to the customer, but to the restaurant.

On a $ 100 order, that means the restaurant would only generate $ 70. That fact bothers customer John Kerr.

"I did not know that he was taking so much off the food that I request the service that the restaurant itself is providing," Kerr said. "So yes, it creates doubts about continuing to use those applications."

Last month, the San Francisco mayor capped 15% on those rates. A similar change is being considered in New York City.

At this time, Minneapolis and St. Paul are not considering a rate limit, although a Minneapolis councilman told Up News Info that the rates are "outrageous."

Despite the costs, Lowther knows that a delivery app might be the customer's only option.

"Maybe they can't get out of the house, maybe they are immunocompromised or something. Then there is a space for that," he said.

Kerr believes that delivery applications should change how they work.

"Applications have a benefit, they have a place," Kerr said. "They need to strike the right balance and support restaurants, which is what really matters to me."

Up News Info contacted Bite Squad, DoorDash and Grubhub to comment on cities that cap fees. We only heard from a DoorDash spokesperson, who gave this statement:

DoorDash knows that we have a special responsibility to our community during this unprecedented time, which is why last month we began providing a robust package of approximately $ 100 million in relief commissions and marketing investments across the country, including reducing Commissions halved for 150,000 local restaurants across the country. United States, Canada and Australia until the end of May. We are disappointed that, in the midst of this crisis and when food delivery is an essential service, elected officials choose to impose arbitrary limits without understanding the services restaurants receive in exchange for the amount they have agreed to pay. Unfortunately, limits will eventually make our services less accessible and accessible to customers, reducing Dashers' restaurant sales and profits at a time when access to work is more important than ever.

