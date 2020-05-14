A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

Yesterday, President Donald Trump praised the response to the Colorado coronavirus at a meeting with Governor Jared Polis in Washington, D.C. On the other hand, Polis did not elaborate on whether he was impressed with Trump and said: "He is the president we have."

In the latest Colorado coronavirus update, the state reported the first outbreak related to a child care center. While hospitalizations continue to level up, the number of deaths statewide increased to 1,062.

At 11:30 today, an air parade will fly over the Front Range as a way to raise funds and honor front-line healthcare workers.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from the Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page.

