A Colorado man turns the appearance of "Shark Tank,quot; into a $ 300,000 investment

Colorado businessman Anthony Franco received $ 300,000.

Kevin O’Leary, one of the business titans on ABC's “Shark Tank,” got a 25% stake in Franco's business and Franco's colorful jacket, designed to look like it has sticky notes taped across it.

The episode with Franco, CEO of mcSquares, was filmed in June and aired on Wednesday night.

Franco was looking for $ 300,000 from investors in exchange for a 10% stake in the startup. O'Leary was excited, but wanted more participation.

"If I'm going to go on the trip with you, 10% is not enough given the risk," said O'Leary, who made his fortune in the software business.

Franco said the deal is being finalized.

"You want to trade as little capital as possible in any risky deal," Franco said Thursday. That said, the value a shark brings to a business goes far beyond capital. You have to consider that in the decision. Fortunately I did a lot of that calculation before continuing. "

His company manufactures a product line that includes dry-erase tablets, desk whiteboards, and a non-stick reusable sticky note type designed for use in corporate classrooms and meeting rooms.

The company experienced 600% growth in the first quarter of this year and expects to make sales of $ 3 million in 2020, he added. The company, which manufactures in-house, is located in a 7,000-square-foot space in downtown Denver.