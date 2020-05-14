50 Cent admits to being out of breath after trying to run outside amidst COVID-19 pandemic

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He had to renew his typical exercise routine after the global pandemic forced the closure of all fitness centers in New York to stop the spread of the virus.

Rapper 50 cents He had to buy a treadmill at the beginning of the coronavirus blockade after an attempt to run outdoors left him struggling to breathe.

Hitmaker "In Da Club" had been a regular at his local New York gym before the global pandemic forced all fitness centers across the state to close in March in an effort to curb the spread of COVID- 19.

As a result, 50 had to renew his typical exercise routine, and decided to hit the pavement to get his cardio, but his lungs couldn't handle the change in the environment.

"Before I bought my treadmill, I was running outside, but it was more of an attempt," he admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.

"If you're used to doing three miles on the treadmill and you hit the road, you're going to come back really fast. First try, I came back and couldn't breathe. I was pretty sure it was running and not crown (sic)."