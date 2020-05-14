5 times Bollywood actresses called blatant sexism

Sexisim, unfortunately, is an unfortunate part of our society even today. While it has grown a little better over the years, it cannot be denied that it still has a major impact on how we function as a society. Bollywood is also not exempt from this, as once again people have been victims of the shameful act. However, our main ladies objected and blatantly shouted what was wrong. So, we decided to take a look at 7 bold actresses who raised their voices against sexism in Bollywood.

1. When Anushka Sharma caught everyone's attention, people focus on irrelevant issues when it comes to actresses.

“I am so glad that today we are talking about a man's weight. Otherwise we're just talking about women and how much weight they've gained and how much they have to lose. "

2. When Sonam Kapoor turned off the trolls after being approached like a bimbo for expressing their opinions on Twitter



Our country will continue to be a third world nation due to closed-minded misogynistic intolerance. https://t.co/JcIDEC3gQE – Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 8, 2015

Before being critical assholes. What I said was a critique of the general mindset. Which is not exclusive to the meat ban. – Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 8, 2015

And the saddest part of all this is … It is mainly women who are calling me to be a fool. I guess it's not just men! – Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 8, 2015

3. When Huma Qureshi shed light on doubts about the safety of women in India.

"People never address the real problem. You can't hide your woman, your girls, your daughters inside because the outside world is bad."

4. When Kangana Ranaut asked why a woman's lifespan is so prevalent spoken in Bollywood.

"People conveniently ask these questions of women. But they would Never ask this question of a man. This question in itself is unfair and you shouldn't wonder. "

5. When Priyanka Chopra screamed the stupidity behind the victim's guilt in the country

"Men must stop deviating and start defending women from this country. It's like saying if a girl is wearing a short skirt, then she is responsible for being raped. She was raped because a man raped its."