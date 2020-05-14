5 Red Sox players revealed their personal protein shake recipes

Major League Baseball has been closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but as the league prepares to return, with reports suggesting it could do so in July, members of the Red Sox have been working to stay on shape.

In a video produced by "Men’s Health,quot;, Kevin Pillar, Christian Vásquez, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes and J.D. Martinez shared her personal recipes for favorite protein shakes from her home kitchens.

Most recipes focused on berries, but Vásquez, wearing a "stay home for Boston,quot; t-shirt, opted for a creation of banana, peanut butter, and chocolate. Pillar topped hers with boneless dates for extra sweetness, which he admitted was the "weirdest,quot; ingredient in his smoothie recipe. Eovaldi, who drinks two or three protein shakes every day, adds almond milk and peanut butter with honey, while Martínez swears the liquid component of his shake for apple juice.

Here are five Red Sox-approved protein shake recipes:

Kevin Pillar

1 cup oat milk

1 handful of spinach

1 handful of boneless dates

1 frozen banana

1 tablespoon of vanilla protein powder

1 handful of blueberries

1 handful of strawberries

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

Christian Vasquez

1 banana

2 tablespoons of collagen powder

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

2 cups of water

2 tablespoons of chocolate protein powder

Nathan Eovaldi

1 tablespoon of peanut butter with honey

1 banana

6 ounces of almond milk

1 handful of blueberries

2 tablespoons of protein powder

1 handful of ice

Matt Barnes

2 tablespoons vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon of peanut butter

1 cup milk

1 cup strawberries

1 cup of raspberries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup of ice

J.D. Martinez

5 ice cubes

2 tablespoons of almond butter

1 tablespoon of vanilla protein powder

1 cup strawberries

1 cup of raspberries

1 cup blueberries

1 teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of flaxseed

1 cup apple juice