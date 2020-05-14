& # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39; continues to dominate frames on demand

DreamWorks Animation Movie %MINIFYHTMLeef1fbb2ec6ad7cc086ef52335a8db7117%

Topping the countdown for the fifth week, the animated sequel to & # 39; Trolls & # 39; 2016 highlights the new Vin Diesel movie & # 39; Bloodshot & # 39; and & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; from Jim Carrey.

May 14, 2020

–

"Trolls World Tour"He has extended his career to the top of the FandangoNOW demand charts in the United States

The movie has come out Vin Dieselnew movie "Bloodshot"and"Sonic the Hedgehog"to head the countdown to a fifth week.

The decision by the universal bosses to release "Trolls World Tour" as an on-demand movie quickly paid off: the film racked up an estimated $ 95 million (£ 76.3 million) in rental rates in the US. USA In just 19 days.

The animated sequel, with the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, was released the same day it was scheduled to hit theaters, but the big-screen rollout was ruled out when the coronavirus closed theaters in March.

"Bad Boys for Life"and"Jumanji: the next level"complete the new first five FandangoNOW, while Liam Hemsworthnew movie "Arkansas","Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn","Gretel and Hansel","I still believe"and"The Knights"complete the top 10.

"Castle on the ground"and"Scoob!"They are launched directly on demand at FandangoNOW this week, May 15.

