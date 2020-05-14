& # 39; The Good Fight & # 39; renewed for season 5 by CBS All Access – Up News Info

CBS All Access has ordered a fifth season of The good fight. With the renewal, the series will be able to continue the story of season 4, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to continued interruption of production since early March, Season 4, which purports to be a 10-episode season, will conclude with Episode 7 on Thursday, May 28, the network said Thursday.

"The good fight It's still one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen tremendous fan response this season, "said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and director of programming for CBS All Access." While We all hoped to provide the public with a fourth season of 10 episodes, we, among many others, had to adapt due to the pandemic.Although it is a shorter season, the incredible cast and crew, led by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced seven phenomenal episodes. We can't wait for viewers to watch the rest of the season and we're excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely and exciting stories that the Kings bring to life next season. "

"It's been weird not being able to finish season four," said Robert and Michelle King. “It left the story in an even more absurd place than usual. So we are delighted that CBS All Access wants to bring The good fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we are planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time. "

Season four of The good fight Find Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart sailing in a very different landscape. After they lost their largest client, Chumhum, and the name of their founding partner was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart were forced to accept an offer from a large multinational law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all your decisions can be guessed by the giant company that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seems like a benevolent overlord, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues irritated by his loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious "Memo 618".

The cast of the fourth season includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy also joined the fourth season in a recurring role.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The good fight It is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.