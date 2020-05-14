& # 39; Southern Charm & # 39; star Kathryn Dennis fired from concert after racist text leaks!

Kathryn Dennis, a fan favorite on Bravo's reality show Southern Charm, was fired from her job after a racist message she sent to a black radio announcer appeared online.

The controversial redhead reportedly got into a dispute with radio presenter / activist Mika Gadsden over a "Trump Boat Parade,quot; organized by local companies.

Kathryn denied that Trump's support made her racist, but during her responses, she used the money emoji, a clearly racist move.

"This is what happens when a black woman in #Charleston speaks out against white supremacy," Gadsden said as he shared the message.

Kathryn then quickly offered an apology:

"From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there is no 'yes and no' to excuse me, I didn't think about it, and it was and it's wrong. I know I'm not that person. I know and I will do better, "he wrote.

Kathryn's former employer, Gwynn & # 39; s, issued the following statement: