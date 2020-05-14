& # 39; I deserve much more credit & # 39;

Instagram

After the battle of his song with Trick Daddy on Instagram Live, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Miami & # 39; she rages about how she's not 'unsure' despite being & # 39; very underrated & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Trina had a message for everyone who tuned in and Daddy trick battle song on Wednesday May 13. After the battle on Instagram Live, the "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"Star was very enraged at how she was" very underrated "and that she deserved" much more credit. "

%MINIFYHTMLe7b0bcca40693029ef638366e3596b5a19%

"You never reach me. Do you feel me? When I say punches, I'm not on top of Billboard, I'm not in any of that," he said. "Do you understand? Yes, I am very underrated. I deserve much more credit."

She went on to say, "Your idols are my admirers. They idolize me. Your favorites are my admirers. Do you feel me? Every female artist in the game, greet, appreciate, praise them. Do you know why? I'm not insecure. No I'm jealous ".

<br />

Fans, however, did not feel Trina's message. "She will be acting like her [Beyonce Knowles] or add, "wrote a fan in the comment to The Shade Room post after watching the video." I like Trina, but she stays too exaggerated and turns off too much not to be pressured, "added another fan.

Someone else wrote: "Trina you are my girl, but you are already packing." Meanwhile, one person wondered, "Lmaoooooooooo who gassed her so hard."

%MINIFYHTMLe7b0bcca40693029ef638366e3596b5a20%

Khia would be the answer to that question. Lately he had been blowing up Trina because he accused her of having nothing but HIV in an Instagram tirade. "Speaking of the Diamond Princess, Holy shit, you pawned all your diamonds a long time ago. You have nothing but HIV and HIV meds, because that's all you've had. D ** k and illnesses even I a * * b *** h. People want to know who plays me s ** t sour p ** s? Who remakes his s ** t bad basset hound? Who shows his punches? "Slippery neck b *** h? Queen of five or six best friends. Who do you write for? Flopping W *** e, "said Khia.

She also said, "Now, I know that you are still mourning the death of your mommy, you are still grieving. So I let you have your little burst of confusion and let you slide when you act like you don't know anything. *** h You're not going to talk ab *** h, but you sat there and talked about ab *** h for 30 damn minutes. "

Khia's protest came after Trina rejected Khia's challenge to have a song battle. "When the girls call me, you want to fight, make sure you have ten punches. Make sure you have enough records. Make sure you are at my level if you think you want to come face to face with me." Trina previously responded to the matter on her radio show.