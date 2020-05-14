& # 39; Avatar 2 & # 39; reveals first look at Kate Winslet in new set photo

WENN

Actress & # 39; Steve Jobs & # 39; she's portrayed with the movie's returning stars, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, as well as another new cast member, Cliff Curtis, floating in a 900,000-gallon tank.

Up News Info –

"Avatar 2"He has shared another vision of his stars, including the first look at the new cast member Kate Winslet. On Wednesday, May 13, the film released through its official Twitter page a new official photo that shows Winslet posing with her co-stars. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and A cliff, who is also a new addition to the cast.

%MINIFYHTML335e8b215e39b0794f937b700ae4d69015%

In the image, the four actors wear scuba gear, making it look like a camera attached to their helmets, as they float in a gigantic water tank. "From sequel set: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis taking a break from capturing underwater performance for a quick snapshot." Read the caption that accompanies the image.

The tweet also shared a "fun fact" from the production of the sequels directed by James Cameron, revealing: "Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000-gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML335e8b215e39b0794f937b700ae4d69016%

The film's official Twitter account previously revealed that "that layer of white on the surface of the water" comprises thousands of floating white balls that are used to "prevent lights from interfering with underwater filming."

Cameron released the main photograph of "Avatar 2" in September 2017, simultaneously with "Avatar 3In November 2018, the director announced that filming with the main performance capture cast had been completed. Live filming for the two sequels began in New Zealand in the spring of 2019, but was postponed in March of this year due to the pandemic coronavirus.

Despite the indefinite delay in filming, Cameron recently stated that it would not affect the "Avatar 2" release date. The film is slated to open in theaters on December 17, 2021.

"I want to go back to work on & # 39; Avatar 2 & # 39 ;, which we are currently not allowed to do under state emergency laws or regulations. So everything is on hold right now," he told Empire magazine. The filmmaker added that, just before everyone entered the running of the bulls, he was preparing to "shoot down in New Zealand, so he was pushed," adding: "We are trying to get back as quickly as possible."

"On the positive side, New Zealand appears to have been very effective in controlling the virus and its goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe they can do with aggressive contact screening and testing," said Cameron. "So there is a very good chance that our shoot will take a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news."