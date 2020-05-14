The US Navy USA It released a statement Wednesday saying that the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) officially returned to strategic service.

The Maine keel was laid on July 3, 1990, was baptized on July 16, 1994, and was commissioned in Groton, Connecticut, on July 25, 1995.

The USS Ohio completed three years of engineered refueling reconditioning, which is estimated to extend the life of the ship by 20 years, the Navy announced.

"These ships were not originally designed to last much more than 25 years," said Cole Elliott, first-class (auxiliary) fellow at Machinist of Liberty Hill, Texas. "I am proud to be a part of the second chapter of Maine life."

Various exercises and inspections, including the successful launch of a missile test in February 2020, known as Shake-and-Demonstration Operation 30, led to Maine's official return to the fleet and its mission to support the maritime part of the nuclear triad of I know. USA

"I could not be more proud of the efforts of every individual who is currently serving or has served aboard the USS Maine during this period," said the Commander. Rob Garis, Commanding Officer, USS Maine (Gold). "Your contributions are why the USS Maine is once again ready to serve the nation and provide strategic deterrence."

Restoring Maine was not without challenges, especially since most of the crew had only operated the submarine in the dry dock, in addition to having to teach crew members to operate entirely new systems.

“Taking apart one of the most complex machines ever built and then seeing our sailors revive it was incredible; they took the challenge and stood out, "said Chief Logistics Specialist (Submarines) Joel Dimarzo." This is my second tour in Maine, and I have never been so proud or experienced a sense of heritage as I have on this ship. We are family."

Before deployment, the Maine team was required to be tested and quarantined as a 2019 coronavirus disease mitigation measure.

"Congratulations to the officers and crews of the USS Maine on their successful return to strategic service," said Admiral Charles Richard, United States Strategic Command. “Bringing an SSBN through a designed refueling review and returning it to strategic service is one of the most challenging tasks we ask of any of our teams. You should be immensely proud of what you have accomplished and we will all sleep more soundly knowing Maine is back on its feet. Bravo Zulu, Maine!

Since the 1960s, strategic deterrence has been the SSBN's sole mission, providing the United States with its most durable and surviving nuclear attack capability. Each SSBN has two crews, blue and gold, which alternate crew and submarine deployment. This maximizes SSBN's strategic availability and enables proper crew training, readiness and morale.