2 accused of kidnapping and ransom, thwarted by Ramsey County MPs – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) Two people are in the Ramsey County Jail after the sheriff's office says they kidnapped a woman and tried to get ransom money from her friends and family.

According to the criminal complaint, Hailey Flynn, 20, under the direction of Jason Tucker, 37, lured the 37-year-old victim out of her Oakdale home on Monday and went for a walk. About a mile later, Tucker came out of the trunk and then drowned and hit the victim with the gun.

Investigators say Tucker thought the victim had sold his car after borrowing it, and that he wanted $ 5,000 from her. He also stole $ 457 that victim had in his possession. Tucker allegedly told the victim that he wanted the money to move to Florida to "start a new life."

Flynn was dropped off at a Bloomington hotel, while Tucker took the victim to a residence in St. Paul. The victim told investigators that Tucker threatened to kill her, so she began calling and texting people on Facebook for money.

She was then taken to the Bloomington Hotel, where Flynn helped Tucker lead the victim, whose face was covered in a T-shirt, to a room. They then took the victim to the bathroom, where Tucker picked up his phone and started texting people, threatening to kill her if she didn't get the money. The victim says she was held in the bathroom overnight.

The victim's father called 911 on Tuesday morning after he said a white man in a bulletproof vest appeared at his Little Canada home to inform him of the kidnapping. The man said he was not involved and just wanted to help. He said the kidnapper wanted $ 20,000 or he would kill her. He explained that the victim borrowed Tucker's car, which was later stolen. The father called his daughter and heard a man in the background ask for money for her release. The father offered to pay $ 1,000.

Investigators traced the victim's phone to the Residence Inn area of ​​Bloomington, and then worked with his family to establish a bogus rescue drop. Plainclothes officers saw the victim and Tucker in the parking lot, and detained him. Tucker is said to have had a replica pistol, a silencer, and four folding knives. Blood was found in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

Just before police arrived at the scene, Tucker had allegedly texted the victim's father saying he had 25 minutes to report to the Mall of America with the money. Tucker then told the victim that if her father did not show up, he would execute her in the hotel parking lot.

Flynn was arrested, along with her father, at another Bloomington hotel. Flynn's father told police that Tucker used his daughter to reach the victim.

Tucker and Flynn were charged Thursday with one count of serious kidnapping. Both could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison. It is unclear whether Flynn's father will also face criminal charges.