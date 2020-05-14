18 photos of Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy that always burn in my brain

18 photos of Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy that always burn in my brain
No one made PDAs like PDAs did. None.

one]

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy were masters of the awkward PDA.

James Devaney / WireImage

2]

3]

It was something like his thing.

James Devaney / WireImage

4]

There were happy moments.

James Devaney / WireImage

5]

There were sad moments.

James Devaney / WireImage

6]

There were times when he just stuck his head between her legs and we all wondered what the hell was going on.

Fraternity / Best Image / BACKGRID

7]

Who knows!

Fraternity / Best Image / BACKGRID

8]

The many blows to the head.

Fraternity / Best Image / BACKGRID

9]

The small head rubs.

Fraternity / Best Image / BACKGRID

10]

Either she had an itchy head or liked stroking it.

James Devaney / WireImage

eleven]

I don't even know!

James Devaney / WireImage

12]

Sip sip.

James Devaney / WireImage

13]

My favorite photo of them is this from a tennis match where they tried to beat PDA Heidi Klum.

14]

The relatability of everything.

fifteen.

So it's time to close this chapter and move on.

James Devaney / GC Images

sixteen.

Gone are the kisses on the nose.

James Devaney / GC Images

17]

No more human head remains.

Fraternity / Best Image / BACKGRID

18]

PDA will never be the same.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

