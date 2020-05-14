18 photos of Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy that always burn in my brain

No one made PDAs like PDAs did. None.
one]
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy were masters of the awkward PDA.
2]
No one made PDAs like PDAs did.
3]
It was something like his thing.
4]
There were happy moments.
5]
There were sad moments.
6]
There were times when he just stuck his head between her legs and we all wondered what the hell was going on.
7]
Who knows!
8]
The many blows to the head.
9]
The small head rubs.
10]
Either she had an itchy head or liked stroking it.
eleven]
I don't even know!
12]
Sip sip.
13]
My favorite photo of them is this from a tennis match where they tried to beat PDA Heidi Klum.
14]
The relatability of everything.
fifteen.
So it's time to close this chapter and move on.
sixteen.
Gone are the kisses on the nose.
17]
No more human head remains.
18]
PDA will never be the same.
