15 beautiful bralettes to help you through the WFH

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

%MINIFYHTML92e3701b76f9ac762f33a2b66a1b08b617%

If you are sitting at home wearing an underwired bra, speak for yourself. We much prefer the freedom of a bralette (or no bra, shhh!) While we work from home.

Here are the brochures that will support you through your WFH efforts. We've found the best Anthropologie settings, Skims, and more at a variety of price points that won't dig, pinch, or suffocate you, I promise.