101 studies will adapt the biography of the United States international women's rowing team "The Red Rose Crew" – Up News Info

101 Studios will produce, fund and distribute the film adaptation of the biography of Daniel J. Boyne The Red Rose Crew: A true story of women, victories and water. The photo will represent the first feature film from Sports Illustrated Studios, the new banner formed by 101 Studios and Authentic Brands Group. Alexis OstranderHaircut, defining beauty: Ms. Wheelchair America) will direct the film, and the story will be adapted by Laura Hansen.

Lyons Press



Set in 1975, the book follows a group of inspiring women who rowed to international glory, battling sexual bias, bureaucracy, and male domination to usher in a new era for competitive sports. Nicknamed the "Red Rose Crew," a team of eight dedicated rowers from across the country, including soft-spoken MIT professor Gail Pearson, competitive T-shirt Carie Graves, and teenage coxswain Lynn Stillman, the group joined in and were determined to prove your worth at World Rowing Championships. Under the guidance of Harvard Men's Crew Trainer Harry Parker, who initially doubted that women could endure the rigors of hard training, the team achieved unprecedented success and made history. Red Rose Crew It was published in 2000 by Lyons Press.

"We are delighted to be able to tell this story," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "We chose this movie to be the inaugural launch of Sports Illustrated Studios because at Sports Illustrated Studios, we are proud to bring the most compelling sports stories in history to life in ways that have never been seen before, and that's exactly our mission with Red Rose Crew. The Red Rose Crew journey is remarkable and many are unfamiliar, and with a team of dynamic filmmakers, we hope audiences can see his tenacity and determination first hand in theaters around the world. "

The red rose crow It will be produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lindsay Williams of Gotham Group and Alexis Ostrander and Zoë Kent of A to Z Productions.

Hansen and Ostrander brought Boyne's novel to 101 Studios. "There are not nearly enough stories that celebrate women in sports and for many reasons this seems like the perfect time to get inspired by Red Rose Crew and all that they beat," said Hansen. "I am so honored to help bring this pioneering and unconventional brotherhood to life with Alexis and the rest of our amazing team." Hansen is represented by Gotham Group and attorney Rob Goldman.

Ostrander is a student at Warner Brothers Emerging Film Directors and TV Directors Workshop, and has directed episodes of Supergirl, American Horror Storyand Server. He received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his directing of the pilot episode of Light as a feather Hulu and was named one of the Emerging Directors of the Alice Initiative in January 2020. She also participated in the AFI Women's Management Workshop.

"I am excited to be working with 101 Studios and having a partner who stands up for such a powerful story," said Ostrander. “I was drawn to this group of anonymous heroes and how their struggles and triumphs still hold today. Their camaraderie, perseverance, and firm belief in themselves inspire me, and I can't wait for the world to fall in love with them. "

Boyne is the author of several books and is also a freelance journalist and rowing coach at Harvard University. He served as a marine and rowing consultant at The social network. "I am very happy to work with such a talented team of people and I am excited that this inspiring and important story is told in such an authentic way," Boyne said.

Sheppard Mullin's Leif Cervantes de Reinstein negotiated the agreement on behalf of 101 Studios with George Davis on behalf of the Gotham Group, and CAA, Rick Genow and Hannah Mulderink of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP for Alexis Ostrander and Zoë Kent .