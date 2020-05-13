Zipcar will now allow you to access a car within minutes of registering for the service

Zipcar car sharing service will now allow people in the US USA Get in a car within minutes of registering, what Zipcar calls Instant Access, the company announced today. Previously, it could be days from when you first enrolled until you can actually rent one of Zipcar's vehicles.

%MINIFYHTMLc692e581968ee5719672b0e908138e4615%

Now, as part of the registration process, you can confirm your identity by matching a selfie to your driver's license, according to Zipcar. Then, once it's approved, you'll be able to access a car through the company's smartphone app. Zipcar says it will still send RFID-enabled "Zipcards,quot; to members that it can also use to get into the cars it reserves.

%MINIFYHTMLc692e581968ee5719672b0e908138e4616%

You will pair a selfie with your driver's license in the Zipcar app

"Shortening the time it takes to join Zipcar to reserve a vehicle has been one of our members' greatest requests, and we are proud that we are now able to make that possible," said Zipcar President Tracey Zhen. "Providing people with more immediate access to reliable and cost-effective transportation has never been more important as urbanites face new economic challenges and uncertainty in times of a pandemic."

Zipcar, which says it is considered an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, also recently introduced dedicated Zipcar. The new service allows you to reserve a specific car for a monthly fee. It also introduced a "Stay Local,quot; plan that offers you up to 50 percent off standard hourly and daily rates if you take short trips locally.