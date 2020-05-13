YouTubers Kristin and Marcus Johns involved in near-death hit-and-run accident

YouTube star Marcus johns says it was "nothing less than a miracle,quot; that he and his wife Kristin Johns He survived an alleged hit and run.

In separate videos posted from their hospital beds Tuesday night, the couple said they each underwent surgery after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

Tearfully speaking, Kristin, 25, said in the Instagram video: "Last night Marcus and I had a horrible bicycle accident. An extremely fast-moving man hit us head-on and fled the scene. My femur broke Half and I had surgery this morning. Marcus' lower leg is broken. I just have to tell you that Jesus saved our lives and there is no question about it. It is an extremely traumatic experience, but I just wanted to keep you informed. "

Noting that "nothing is official," Marcus said they believe the person driving the vehicle purposely beat them to distract authorities from an apparent robbery.