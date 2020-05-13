YouTuber Colleen Ballingers apologizes for & # 39; past mistakes & # 39 ;: I will continue learning

Entitled & # 39; tackle everything & # 39 ;, the video sees Ballingers talking about the controversial video of her and her teenage sister pretending to be a Latinx woman, among other things.

YouTube star Colleen Ballingers shows remorse for his "past mistakes". In a recent video, Ballingers, who is better known as Miranda Sings, apologized for her character, which she says was "entirely based on racial stereotypes."

Entitled "tackling everything," the video on Tuesday, May 12, saw Ballingers admit that she and her teenage sister who pretended to be Latinx women "is not funny, and it's completely hurtful." She added: "I am so ashamed and ashamed that I ever thought this was okay."

"I was a protected teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive," she continued. Ballingers also shared that she and her sister eventually deleted the video years after they did it, as they realized that what they did was not right and did not want anyone to be "hurt" by it. He denied speculation that he did so to avoid controversy.

Ballingers also referred to the moment when he spoke about an overweight woman he sat next to her on a flight 12 years ago. While she admitted to making some derogatory comments, she said "that's not the woman I am today."

Among other things she talked about in the video, she was referring to the fact that she had humiliated a dog that bit her when she was a child, saying that she still felt guilty for the death of her dog "to this day, as a 33-year-old woman. years". She continued: "To anyone and everyone who was hurt or offended by the statements I made when I was younger, I am very sorry. I hope everyone can see that the person I am today is very far from the person who was a decade behind."

Before wrapping up his video, Ballingers made things clear about Adam Mcintyre's claims. The 17-year-old fan from Ireland accused the YouTuber of not paying him for the content he wrote. In addition, he said Ballingers sent him his underwear and bras in the mail.

She said she did not immediately address Mcintyre's concerns "to respect her mother's wishes". She, however, admitted to sending him a bra and underwear. "It was a great joke within the fandom," he explained. "In my mind at the time, this was no different than all the other weird things I was sending to my fans as a joke. Now, in hindsight, I see how completely stupid of me. I should never have sent that," he said.

Ballingers ended her video by saying that she "would continue to learn" from her mistakes.