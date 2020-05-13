Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

In other developments:

Russia reported 10,899 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 232,243 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second highest in the world. The main spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, He has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the RIA-Novosti news agency reported.

Leaders of the Trump administration's coronavirus response warned that the pandemic was far from contained and predicted dire consequences if the nation moved too fast to reopen the economy.

The outbreak is devastating Latin America at a rate that rivals that of Europe, our journalists discovered, without intense global attention and far fewer medical and financial resources to combat it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Tuesday announced an economic rescue package of more than $ 260 billion, 10 percent of India's G.D.P. He did not provide details, but said he would help farmers and migrant workers with large companies.

New York State health officials are investigating about 100 cases of a rare and dangerous inflammatory syndrome that affects children and appears to be related to the coronavirus.