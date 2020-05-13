Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Six new cases in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began, have led authorities to say it will evaluate the 11 million of its residents. And the northern city of Shulan, near the Russian border, was declared "high risk,quot; on Sunday after 15 people were found to be infected.
In Singapore, praised for its initial containment efforts, cases have skyrocketed to more than 23,000 after the virus spread to dormitories for foreign workers. And more than 100 new cases have emerged in South Korea after an infected man visited bars and clubs in Seoul, prompting the city's mayor close nightclubs indefinitely.
It raises the possibility of the same happening in some European countries when reopening shops, hairdressers and even museums this month.
In other developments:
Russia reported 10,899 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 232,243 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second highest in the world. The main spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, He has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the RIA-Novosti news agency reported.
Leaders of the Trump administration's coronavirus response warned that the pandemic was far from contained and predicted dire consequences if the nation moved too fast to reopen the economy.
The outbreak is devastating Latin America at a rate that rivals that of Europe, our journalists discovered, without intense global attention and far fewer medical and financial resources to combat it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Tuesday announced an economic rescue package of more than $ 260 billion, 10 percent of India's G.D.P. He did not provide details, but said he would help farmers and migrant workers with large companies.
New York State health officials are investigating about 100 cases of a rare and dangerous inflammatory syndrome that affects children and appears to be related to the coronavirus.
Twitter said Tuesday it would allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely, the first major tech company to announce such a policy.
Britain has a new "church,quot;: the N.H.S.
After years of struggling with austerity, Britain's National Health Service has become a rallying point for the nation. The system, which provides free medical care to everyone, as needed, is considered a national treasure, even when skeptics pointed to dilapidated hospitals and overworked doctors.
Now, with health workers risking their lives in the pandemic as the government is accused of mishandling the crisis, the N.H.S. has regained its mythical status.
Examples: Street artist Banksy hung artwork at a hospital in Southampton, and a 100-year-old WWII veteran, Captain Tom Moore, raised more than £ 30 million (about $ 37 million) with a charity walk.
Related: Britain will extend until October a program to ensure that private sector workers are paid if they cannot work, indicating that it waits months before the economy fully revives.
And now for the backstory on …
Running to reopen
This week Donald G. McNeil Jr., our infectious disease correspondent, wrote about a possible second wave in the coronavirus pandemic. He focused on the impact of reopening in the US. As other countries around the world face outbreaks after easing restrictions.
When cities and areas are reopened before they have met the experts' recommendations, as you wrote, they increase the likelihood that they will see a devastating second wave. Does this extend the timeline by which we have to deal with the virus?
People need to stop thinking of it as a national wave. We had the first wave here in New York, and in Detroit and in New Orleans and in Chicago. They largely dodged the first wave in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San José.
The wave continues to travel. If you get out of the running of the bulls, that wave will eventually affect many new cities. But first it will be silent for at least two weeks. If you or I have the disease tomorrow, we would not start feeling symptoms for five to seven days, and we would not start developing pneumonia for at least 14 days.
You must perform many tests even in a small town to notice the appearance of an outbreak. Otherwise, your first indication is that people appear in greater numbers in their emergency rooms with pneumonia. That's a very strong signal, but it's a signal that can be seen too late to stop an avalanche of cases after the first, and small rural hospitals run out of fans and ambulances very quickly.
What have you learned about the US states? USA Who have not controlled their outbreaks but who are reopening barber shops, restaurants and shops?
They are living in a world of dreams. They are desperate to reopen, and they are right to feel that. But they have convinced themselves that it is safe to reopen, and it is not. If you are an expert in analyzing epidemics, you know it is not safe.
What explains this risk mentality in people right now?
Too many people have not seen the disease hurt someone they know, so they do not fully believe it, they are not absorbing the sad truth.