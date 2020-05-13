Young Buck reportedly files for bankruptcy protection out of place for 50 cents

Rappers Young Buck and 50 Cent have not gotten along for years and many of their fans aren't sure if they'll ever be able to reconcile. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Young Buck has been in jail for most of the year after his arrest for child abandonment.

The store claims that Young Buck officially filed for bankruptcy to try to remove the system from his back. All Hip Hop reported that the rapper filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy earlier this year, however, some believe it is simply a ploy to get out of his contract with the record label, G-Unit Records.

Young Buck has repeatedly said in the past that he's been stuck with G-Unit Records and 50 Cent has been teasing him about it on social media. In court documents, Young Buck disclosed an undisclosed amount of money owed to Jackson and G-Unit Records.

It is further clarified in the contract that Young Buck is trying to reject and exceed all stipulations of the contract with Jackson and the record label. The documentation also lists G-Unit as its sole employer for nearly a decade.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, 50 Cent has, in the past, blocked a YouTube video of one of Buck's songs. Additionally, Mel Walker reported last year in November that 50 Cent had quarreled with Young Buck, despite their close relationship in the G-Unit.

Mel claimed that 50 Cent often uses Instagram to tease Young Buck. In 2019, Mel claimed that the rapper's account was mysteriously taken off the internet for about a week, and many fans thought that it might have had something to do with 50's trolls and negative comments towards others.

After a brief pause, Walker reported, 50 Cent turned to her Instagram to joke that Young Buck has been dating a transgender woman for a few months. 50 Cent wrote in the photo comments section that Young Buck "doesn't know it yet," hinting that the rapper is unaware that he is actually a man rather than a woman. You can see the previous post for yourself.



