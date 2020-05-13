You have until Wednesday to give your bank information to the IRS – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you are still waiting for your stimulus check, you have until Wednesday, May 13 to provide the IRS with your bank information.

%MINIFYHTML3432d51ad0358b830e956b24fa9d517615%

The IRS said those who wait for their checks have until 11 a.m. Wednesday's CST to use the online "Get My Payment,quot; tool on the IRS website to enter direct deposit information.

After Wednesday, the IRS will send millions of files to the Fiscal Services Office to print paper checks.

It will be in June before some of the paper checks arrive.

More than 20 million Americans are still waiting for their stimulus checkup.