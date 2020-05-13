You can do these famous workout routines from your living room

Let's face it: the stars don't look so much like the rest of us.
They have fancier clothes, larger car collections, and are more likely to fly privately and be friends with Oprah Winfrey. And, unless your home has real wings, your home stay situation probably doesn't look too much like, say, Chrissy Teigen& # 39; s.
But there is at least one way to quarantine as a celebrity.
With gyms closed across the country and personal trainers keeping a safe distance, the stars have had to be as creative with their training sessions as the rest of us.
Ashley Graham He put pro Kira Stokes on Facetime so she could record a lower-body workout from her mother's place in Nebraska. Molly sims She is lunging with champagne bottles and squats with her three children like weights. AND Tracee Ellis Ross It is still fabulous.
The good news: Now that everyone from personal trainers to top instructors in Hollywood's favorite boutique studios is taking advantage of their virtual experience, anyone with a strong Internet connection has access to exercises that stars trust to stay sculpted. I want to try Selena Gomezare the toning movements? No problem. Curious about how Blake Lively is tested? Check it out.
We're celebrating Wellness Wednesday by putting together enough celebrity workout options to keep you busy for the rest of this season of social alienation and beyond, and you can try most of them for free. So scan our list below, sign online and sweat.
