You can do these famous workout routines from your living room

Let's face it: the stars don't look so much like the rest of us.

%MINIFYHTML2a1ce0b852e30fa554d91432b0831b4815%

They have fancier clothes, larger car collections, and are more likely to fly privately and be friends with Oprah Winfrey. And, unless your home has real wings, your home stay situation probably doesn't look too much like, say, Chrissy Teigen& # 39; s.

But there is at least one way to quarantine as a celebrity.