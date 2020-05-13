With Jason Garrett on board, he hopes the Giants' offense looks a lot like the Cowboys – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – NFL quarterback Daniel Jones better start watching videos of the Dallas Cowboys' offense.

New coach Joe Judge said the Giants' offense this season would resemble what the Cowboys faced in the past decade with Jason Garrett as head coach.

Garrett's contract with Dallas was not renewed after last season and Judge hired him as its offensive coordinator less than two weeks later.

"There will be some similarities, but you have to serve our players that we currently have on our roster," Judge said Tuesday in a video conference. "So now we are installing all the basics and the shell of the offense. I think you will really see through our training grounds as it takes shape with the character of our team and as different players emerge."

The judge said the offense will vary depending on the game depending on the opponent. Jones, who was the sixth overall pick in last year's draft, may pitch one more game and Saquon Barkley could carry the charge next.

The system is not the coach of the West Coast brand that Pat Shurmur employed in the past two seasons. Eli Manning ran it the first year and Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2019, replaced the two-time Super Bowl MVP after the second game last season.

"One thing that Jason does that is really outstanding is that it really is his system that has collectively formed over the years from where he played and coached," Judge said. “And those are part of the conversations we had when we talked about him joining the staff.

Jones will see some similarities to some things he knows because all systems have some concepts that are similar.

The judge said the same concept will hold true for defensive coordinator Pat Graham, who led the Dolphins defense last season. They will be multiple formations with parts of the systems that Graham used in Miami, New England, New York, Houston and Tennessee.

Judge, coordinator of special teams in New England in recent years, said he will be involved in all three areas.

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing teams from conducting organized team activities, Judge said his biggest concern is keeping his players healthy. His hope is that they can find a way to stay in shape so they can compete when the team's training facilities open.

It has been speculated that some states may not ease restrictions in time for the training ground to open. The Giants train at their team headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Without naming any potential sites for a training camp, the judge said the Giants have discussed the possibility of training at a different site.

Still, he hopes to train at the team headquarters.

"To be honest with you, if we can't practice on-site, I'd like it to be the best possible setup," he said. "There are a lot of factors involved in terms of field space, training room, weight room, food for the players room and accommodation. You know, these guys also have days off and training camp. One of the advantages of having it in Our facility is that these boys have the opportunity to go home and see their wives and children on days off as well, which is a big part of that. "

