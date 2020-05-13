Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks extension of stay at Governor Tony Evers' home – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order to stay in the governor's home until the end of May, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Judgment 4-3 marks a defeat for Evers as Republican lawmakers, amid the coronavirus pandemic and with the help of the conservative-controlled high court, continue to curtail the powers of the Democratic governor.

The decision invalidates the order but not immediately. Most decided to leave it in place until May 20 to give the Legislature and the Evers administration time to come up with a new coronavirus plan.

Evers issued a stay-at-home order in March that closed schools and nonessential businesses. The closings affected the state's economy, but Evers argued that they were necessary to slow the spread of the virus. The order was supposed to be lifted on April 24, but the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Andrea Palm, appointed by Evers, extended it until May 26.

Republicans, concerned about the economic consequences, asked the Supreme Court on April 21 to block the extension. Republicans said Palm exceeded its authority and argued that the extension amounts to an administrative rule, which requires legislative approval.

The Evers administration responded that state law clearly gives the executive branch broad authority to quickly enact emergency measures to control communicable diseases. Attorney General Josh Kaul also noted that Evers' order was similar to that of at least 42 other states and has saved many lives.

Nearly seven in 10 Wisconsin residents still support Evers' "safer at home,quot; order, according to a survey from Marquette University School of Law released Tuesday. However, support had dropped from 86% in March to 69% in May, fueled by growing opposition from Republicans, the poll showed.

The Evers administration faced an uphill battle to convince the court to keep the order in place.

Conservative-biased judges have a 5-2 majority. Four of the five conservative judges joined in the majority opinion. The fifth conservative, Brian Hagedorn, joined liberal judges Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet in dissent.

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack wrote for the majority that the order amounts to an emergency rule that Palm cannot unilaterally enact. The order creates criminal penalties that Palm has no authority to create, he added.

"Rulemaking exists precisely to ensure that that kind of subjective and controlling judgment asserted by an unelected official, Palm, does not prevail in Wisconsin," Roggensack wrote for the majority.

The Republican Party has offered no alternative plan. The state chamber of commerce has suggested allowing all businesses to open at once and forcing riskier establishments and operations to take increasingly stringent mitigation measures, such as requiring employees to wear protective gear.

The Republican movement against Evers reflects actions taken by Republican-controlled legislatures in other states, especially against Democratic governors in the nearby "blue wall,quot; states of Michigan and Pennsylvania. All three are critical presidential battlegrounds in November.

Dallet wrote that the court's decision "will undoubtedly become one of the most obvious examples of judicial activism in the history of this court." And it will be the people of Wisconsin who will pay the price. "

Dallet also pointed to the possible delay established by a rulemaking process, writing: "A review of the tedious, multi-step process required to enact an emergency rule illustrates why the Legislature authorized DHS to issue state orders to control contagion. . "

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

The Republican Party has been working to weaken Evers' powers since he ousted Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2018.

During the last few weeks in Walker's office, Republicans adopted a set of laws prohibiting Evers from ordering the attorney general to withdraw from the lawsuits, a move designed to prevent the governor from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act. The state Supreme Court has upheld those laws.

The higher court also upheld Republicans on Evers in the Republican Party's insistence on holding an in-person vote for the April presidential primaries despite the health risks of the coronavirus.

Separately, the court is considering a lawsuit by the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty seeking to curb the governor's partial veto powers.

