Why is the real unemployment rate even worse? – Up News Info Tampa

The US economy USA It is shrinking sharply as many companies close their doors and consumers take refuge in the coronavirus site. Closed businesses mean lost jobs, hopefully temporary but possibly permanent. Loss of jobs means less expense. And even those who are lucky enough to keep their jobs have fewer places to spend their money. A wide variety of nonessential businesses, from restaurants and movie theaters to daycare and after-school programs, remain closed in much of the country.

The contracting economy has caused an increase in unemployment. The U.S. job market has just endured its worst month on record, with payrolls that laid off 20.5 million workers in April. (From a small perspective, the worst month before was September 1945, when 1.9 million jobs disappeared after World War II.) Unemployment increased from 4.4 percent in March to 14.7 percent in April. The economy ended in February with 3.5 percent unemployment, but that rate has more than quadrupled since then.

The official unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the number of unemployed people by the number of people in the workforce. The numerator in that equation currently exceeds 23 million. (The denominator is currently approximately 156.5 million.) Both the unemployment rate and the number of unemployed are staggeringly high, and both underestimate the cost of the coronavirus in the economy. The actual percentage and total are much higher.

"We understand unemployment means you don't have a job," according to Giacomo Santangelo, who teaches economics at Fordham University and the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University. “The problem is that the official unemployment rate, as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, doesn't measure that. The official unemployment rate is the percentage of the workforce that is out of work. The problem is (what) the qualifications to be in the workforce They are very narrow. It's part of the reason why the official unemployment rate right now is 14.7 percent, but the actual percentage of people who are unemployed is closer to 23. "

To be in the workforce, a person must be employed full time or actively seeking work. Workers who now work part-time for economic reasons, are unemployed and are not looking for work or are out of the workforce altogether are not counted.

According to the BLS press release announcing April unemployment figures, "the number of people in part-time work for economic reasons nearly doubled during the month to 10.9 million. These people, who would have preferred a job Full-time, they worked part-time because their hours were reduced or they couldn't find full-time jobs. ”

That means that almost 11 million people now work part time when they prefer to work full time. They are no longer part of the workforce, at least when it comes to the official unemployment rate.

The part-time workers who were recently laid off were never part of the total workforce used to determine the unemployment rate. According to Santangelo, “We understood that when the restaurants closed, those full-time employees were going to be laid off, those full-time employees maybe going to be unemployed. When we saw the increase in unemployment figures, we expected that to happen. Not reflected in those numbers are all those part-time employees, the bartenders, the waiters, the kitchen staff who only work part-time. They also lost their jobs, but we don't count them, because they are part-time workers. "

And then there are "people who are not in the workforce who currently want a job," as the BLS describes it. Santangelo puts it differently. "If you've been unemployed too long, which means you really want to get a job … if a job became available, you would take that job, but it's been six months and you haven't had a job … You,quot; no longer you're in the workforce. "

These people also do not count as unemployed, because they did not actively seek work "for the past four weeks." This number almost doubled in April to 9.9 million people. It is important to note that since mid-March, most companies have not been hiring and much of the country has been under shelter-in-place orders. In other words, actively looking for work was largely futile.

The actual unemployment rate, unlike the official unemployment rate, is sometimes called the U-6. The BLS defines this as "the total unemployed, plus all persons marginally linked to the labor force, plus total part-time employees for economic reasons, as a percentage of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally linked to the labor force,quot;.

According to Santangelo, "the difference between the official unemployment rate (14.7 percent) and what is known as U-6 (22.8 percent), which is much closer to the truth, is generally 10 percent." The April jobs report showed that the difference is slightly smaller but still significant.

An effective unemployment rate of 22.8 percent is much worse than the much-hyped 14.7 percent. Even more worrying is that the unemployment rate, as defined, is a lagging indicator. It is a look at the previous month. The labor market has only deteriorated since April, and May will likely add more people to the ranks of the unemployed.