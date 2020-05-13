Why is baby's foot the only thing you need to prepare your feet?

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

If you've spent any time online searching for beauty blogs in the past year, you've probably heard of Baby Foot … and if you haven't, now is the time to meet up!

Baby Foot is like a pedicure in a box for a fraction of the price. $ 25 gives you two plastic booties filled with exfoliating acids, moisturizing ingredients, and "natural extracts,quot; (whatever they may be) that combine to eat your rough and revealing tootsies to reveal super smooth skin. All you have to do is put your feet in the "socks,quot;, sit there for an hour or so, rinse off the goo, and wait.

Waiting is the most difficult part. You may think that nothing happens, especially when your feet look exactly the same even a week after treatment … but then, as if by magic, it begins to transform. Your feet will start to peel a little, then a little more, then a lot. Some say they move like a snake, others report that they leave pieces of skin wherever they go until the process is complete. So yes, it's disgusting … but also weirdly satisfying, especially when you see the results. The skin on your feet will look brand new, like you've never walked a mile in your life. We tried it last year, and the hype is real. Now we will not start the sandals season without it.