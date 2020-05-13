Why is baby's foot the only thing you need to prepare your feet?

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
If you've spent any time online searching for beauty blogs in the past year, you've probably heard of Baby Foot … and if you haven't, now is the time to meet up!
Baby Foot is like a pedicure in a box for a fraction of the price. $ 25 gives you two plastic booties filled with exfoliating acids, moisturizing ingredients, and "natural extracts,quot; (whatever they may be) that combine to eat your rough and revealing tootsies to reveal super smooth skin. All you have to do is put your feet in the "socks,quot;, sit there for an hour or so, rinse off the goo, and wait.
Waiting is the most difficult part. You may think that nothing happens, especially when your feet look exactly the same even a week after treatment … but then, as if by magic, it begins to transform. Your feet will start to peel a little, then a little more, then a lot. Some say they move like a snake, others report that they leave pieces of skin wherever they go until the process is complete. So yes, it's disgusting … but also weirdly satisfying, especially when you see the results. The skin on your feet will look brand new, like you've never walked a mile in your life. We tried it last year, and the hype is real. Now we will not start the sandals season without it.
And that is exactly why now is the time to try this treatment while we are all trapped inside. This way, you can throw with abandon and not worry about whether you can wear open toe shoes or not … and by the time we all get out, our feet will be ready for the season, soft and supple and perfect. for sandals
There's only one catch (isn't it always there?): It's selling Everywhere. Fortunately, the Baby Foot website still has it in stock, but who knows for how long? Shop below to get yours while you can, and join us in the joy of experiencing the strangest and most wonderful metamorphosis your feet will ever know.
While you're in the mood to shop, be sure to check out Casetify's collaboration with Hello Kitty and comfortable workwear that still looks polished!
%MINIFYHTMLf7c0211dc786656bdd036bd735c8151219%