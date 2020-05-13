Why doesn't Tyler Cameron rule out a Hannah Brown romance?

Tyler Cameron he's not ready to shut the door on his ex.

During the quarantine, pop culture fans have been following High school star and Hannah BrownChemistry on and off social media closely.

And while Tyler previously shared on Instagram Live that he's currently "not dating anyone," that doesn't mean a future with Hannah is off the table.

"She is someone who is a dear friend of mine. I am so grateful that we can have a friendship now. And that's it, you know, but everyone does a great business with everything and that's how it goes. Being," Tyler shared with E! Exclusive news. "But I am so grateful to have her as a friend."

He continued, "I would say we are friends right now. I am not in a place where I am ready to go out with anyone. So once I get to that place, maybe someday, but now I am just grateful that we can be friends ".