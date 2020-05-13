Why doesn't Tyler Cameron rule out a Hannah Brown romance?

Tyler Cameron he's not ready to shut the door on his ex.
During the quarantine, pop culture fans have been following High school star and Hannah BrownChemistry on and off social media closely.
And while Tyler previously shared on Instagram Live that he's currently "not dating anyone," that doesn't mean a future with Hannah is off the table.
"She is someone who is a dear friend of mine. I am so grateful that we can have a friendship now. And that's it, you know, but everyone does a great business with everything and that's how it goes. Being," Tyler shared with E! Exclusive news. "But I am so grateful to have her as a friend."
He continued, "I would say we are friends right now. I am not in a place where I am ready to go out with anyone. So once I get to that place, maybe someday, but now I am just grateful that we can be friends ".
For now, Tyler is gearing up for his new Quibi show titled Barkitecture. Scheduled to debut on May 11, each episode will feature Tyler and co-host Delia Kenzas working with famous pet owners to build fully custom dog houses that redefine sitting in the lap of luxury.
Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle richards and Teyana Taylor they are just a few of the lucky animal lovers who will get crazy dog houses for their four legged friends.
"I have a pretty decent eye," Tyler confessed to us. "We brought Delia. Delia is fantastic. She is creative. She has an amazing eye. She was able to help create a lot of the design and we had a lot of fun. We were able to work very well with each other. It was great!"
And while Tyler may have enjoyed working with animals on his latest adventure, some fans can't help but wonder if the reality show star would be open to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.
"I said I would not because at the moment I am not in a place to do any kind of show like that. There are other things I want to focus on here, like me. I want to work in my construction company that I have tried to follow,quot; Tyler shared with us. "I hope to have some projects under my belt and once I get there and can comfortably walk away from it, maybe in the future. But now, there are those goals and things I want to accomplish before I get into action." that paper ".
Watch Tyler at Barkitecture premiere on the mobile-only streaming service Quibi on May 11.
%MINIFYHTML9b4959b49409ccfc0b0dea152f828d8b19%