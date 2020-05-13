WHO. Official warns that coronavirus "will never go away,quot;

There is a long way to go before there are untouched bells in this answer. So I think we should be clear about it. Countries, as you have seen, are trying to find a way and a path to a new normal, as many people have said. And we will be on that path for a long, long time. And as we have seen in some countries, even a small recurrence of the disease can cause the need for a serious response. This virus can become another endemic virus in our communities. And this virus may never go away. HIV. not gone We have come to terms with the virus. And we've found the therapies, and we've found the prevention methods, and people don't feel as scared as before. I think it is important that we are realistic, and I do not think that anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear. We have great hope: if we find a highly effective vaccine that we can distribute to everyone in need around the world, we may have a chance to get rid of this virus, but that vaccine will have to be available. It will have to be highly effective. It will have to be available to everyone. And we will have to use it.