Whistleblower Warns of "Darkest Winter,quot; if Trump Administrator Ignores Science

Whistleblower Rick Bright plans to tell Congress that "2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history,quot; if the United States ignores scientists' warnings that it is too early to completely reopen the economy.

Bright, who headed the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA) until he says Trump administration officials forced him to leave office, plans to testify tomorrow at a House hearing on the subject of "protecting the integrity scientific response COVID-19 ". Bright's written testimony was published online today by the Health Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which is holding the hearing.

Bright wrote:

Although unfortunately I no longer lead BARDA, I am an expert in these areas and fully understand the serious risks we face. I still believe that we must act urgently to effectively combat this deadly disease. Our window of opportunity is closing. If we do not develop a science-based, national coordinated response, I fear that the pandemic will worsen and linger, causing unprecedented illness and death. While it is terrifying to acknowledge the scope of the challenge we currently face, the undeniable fact is that there will be a resurgence of COVID-19 this fall, greatly exacerbating the challenges of seasonal influenza and putting unprecedented pressure on our reporting system. medical attention . Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history.

While President Trump is pushing to reopen the United States and has clashed with state governors over the shutdown orders, Bright said the government must give the American people "a message with a clear, consistent, trustworthy voice and backed by the best science available. " "

"As my colleague Dr. Anthony Fauci testified on May 12, 2020, we must not rush blindly, or act too quickly, to return to our daily lives," Bright wrote. "If we ignore the science, we are at a dramatically higher risk of worsening the spread of the virus in the coming months. This could lead to more widespread outbreaks and many more lives lost for the rest of this year."

"New normal,quot; will not be easy to achieve

Bright wrote that "the normality of 2019 will not return, but we all have the opportunity to shape the new normality of 2020 and beyond." It will take "the participation and cooperation of all Americans,quot; to achieve this, he said.

"Today, we need clear and simple messages that teach us how to wear a face covering, when and how to safely go out or go back to work or back to school. It's that simple," he wrote.

Bright said he believes a COVID-19 cure will be found. But in the meantime, he wrote that the US USA They should increase public education on hand washing, social distancing, face covering, and self-control; increase production of "critical supplies and protective equipment,quot; for medical workers and first responders; distribute equipment and supplies equitably to "eliminate competition between states,quot;; and develop "a national testing strategy,quot;.

"We need tests that are accurate, fast, easy to use, inexpensive, and available to everyone who needs them. We must be able to trust the results to be able to trace, isolate, and quarantine contacts appropriately as we strive to develop a cure, "he said.

Whistleblower investigation continues

As we wrote last week, Bright's whistleblower complaint to the US Office of Special Counsel. USA It details how the Trump administration's COVID-19 response was hampered by cronyism and denial about the severity of the virus. Bright says his early warnings about the pandemic and shortages of critical medical supplies were largely ignored and that he was transferred to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in a "retaliatory downgrade."

Trump dismissed Bright as "a disgruntled employee trying to help Democrats win an election," according to NPR. The Department of Health and Human Services has said the agency "strongly disagrees with the allegations and characterizations in Dr. Bright's complaint."

But the preliminary investigation by the Office of the Special Adviser found "reasonable grounds to believe,quot; that the Trump administration retaliated against Bright in violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act, according to Bright's attorneys. (The Office of Special Counsel does not comment on open investigations.) An in-depth investigation is underway by the Office, and the Trump administration's handling of Bright is likely to be debated at tomorrow's hearing.

Representative Anna Eshoo (Democrat of California), who chairs the subcommittee and scheduled the hearing for tomorrow, said last week that "Bright's complaint deserves consideration."

"Dr. Bright's whistleblower complaint raises serious concerns about the administration's COVID-19 response, including alleged mismanagement, waste of funds, abuse of authority and scientific censorship," Eshoo said.